CCTV+: International Symposium on Plant Biosafety (ISPB 2025) Convenes in Guangzhou

Science-led plant health governance to secure food systems and advance the SDGs

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2-6 November 2025, the 2nd ISPB Symposium gathered more than 250 experts from 18 countries to confront one of the most persistent threats to global food systems: transboundary plant pests and diseases. Co-hosted by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) and CAB International (CABI), and co-organized by the Institute of Plant Protection, CAAS (IPPCAAS), Guangdong Academy of Agricultural Sciences (GDAAS) and South China Agricultural University, the symposium focused on translating cutting-edge science into scalable solutions that strengthen global efforts on Zero Hunger, Climate Action, and Life on Land.

Participants emphasized that plant health is foundational to resilient, nature-positive food systems. Pests and diseases account for 20-40% of annual crop losses, driving over USD 220 billion in global economic damage. Against this backdrop, ISPB 2025 showcased 56 plenary and technical talks on early-warning surveillance networks, interoperable data standards, AI-enabled diagnostics, and green/biological control that reduce chemical dependence while safeguarding biodiversity. Sessions highlighted risk-informed governance, open data, and South–South collaboration as accelerators for field deployment and impact.

As one of the co-organizers, IPPCAAS positioned ISPB as a global hub where research excellence meets coordinated standards and capacity building-linking national programs with regional platforms along key trade and migratory pest corridors. The symposium also delivered concrete cooperation steps: the 30th anniversary of China–CABI scientific collaboration; the launch of the BRI International Alliance of Science and Technology Innovation in Plant Protection to harmonize surveillance and knowledge-sharing, and the side event on Transboundary Biosafety Cooperation between China and neighboring countries to enhance regional prevention and response to biosafety threats.

The ISPB Symposium underscored a shared commitment to science-based, risk-aware plant health governance-from interoperable monitoring to responsible control tools and skills transfer. CAAS, IPPCAAS, and global partners will continue to expand regional early-warning networks, advance green control technologies, and invest in training and institutional capacity, helping countries meet their SDG targets while protecting livelihoods, trade, and ecosystems.

About ISPB: The International Symposium on Plant Biosafety (ISPB) is the biennial flagship convening curated by IPPCAAS and partners to accelerate science, standards, and solutions for plant health and global food security.

