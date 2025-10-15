CCTV+: From Rattle Drums to Samba Drums: Yiwu People's Entrepreneurial Stories in Brazil

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China is Brazil's largest trading partner, and Brazil is also China's largest trading partner in Latin America. With the upgrading of the two countries in the global economy, bilateral relations have realized leapfrog development. So, many Zhejiang Yiwu businessmen are optimistic about this piece of hot land in South America, they rely on the "world's supermarket" - Yiwu, began their pioneering journey in Brazil.

