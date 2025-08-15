CCTV+: China Up Close: Zhejiang Tour Explores Deqing

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 8 to 10, 2025, the "China Up Close Series: Zhejiang Tour" brought a contingent of nearly 70 journalists and editors from South Korea, Spain, Bulgaria, and Iceland to Deqing, a county in Zhejiang province. Alongside CGTN (China Global Television Network), they trained their cameras and notebooks on the area, aiming to capture its landscapes, history and cultural rhythms for audiences abroad.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750529/China_Up_Close_Zhejiang_Tour_Explores_Deqing.mp4