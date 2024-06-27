CCTV+: 8th China-Eurasia Expo opens in Xinjiang

News provided by

CCTV+

27 Jun, 2024, 11:37 GMT

BEIJING, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th China-Eurasia Expo opened on Wednesday morning in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Covering an area of 140,000 square meters, the exhibition center houses pavilions of 23 countries, three regions and one international organization. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are invited as guest countries of honor, and Beijing, Shandong and Sichuan are the guest city and provinces this year.

Continue Reading
CCTV+: 8th China-Eurasia Expo opens in Xinjiang
CCTV+: 8th China-Eurasia Expo opens in Xinjiang
CCTV+: 8th China-Eurasia Expo opens in Xinjiang
CCTV+: 8th China-Eurasia Expo opens in Xinjiang

Three trade and investment matchmaking activities in the fields of food and agricultural products, textiles and clothing, energy, and chemicals will be held among Russia, Central, West and South Asian countries as well as members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during the five-day expo.

As the only state-level, international, and comprehensive exhibition held in Xinjiang for Asian and European countries, the China-Eurasia Expo has been held for seven editions since it was launched in 2011. Cumulatively, over 12,200 exhibitors from more than 70 countries and regions have participated in the event, attracting a combined total of 2.16 million visitors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449775/image_5016366_34907878.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449776/image_5016366_34908034.jpg

Also from this source

CCTV+: DREAM CHASERS--TEN STORIES IN ONE CITY (episode 1)

CCTV+: DREAM CHASERS--TEN STORIES IN ONE CITY (episode 1)

Episode 1: Heart of the Homeland: The Dream Journey of Li Yuefeng, CEO of Beijing Anding Homecoming Agricultural Science and Technology Co., LTD....
CCTV+: Father's Influence on Xi to Be Public Servant of People

CCTV+: Father's Influence on Xi to Be Public Servant of People

For Chinese President Xi Jinping, words and deeds of his father Xi Zhongxun (1913-2002) embodying the principle of "being a public servant of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics