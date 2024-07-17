CCTV-4 Special Series "New Chapters in the Reform and Opening-up"

Vivid Images Reveal the Myriad Scenes of China's Modernization

BEIJING, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The reform and opening-up, China's second revolution, has not only profoundly changed China but also deeply influenced the world!" The Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from July 15 to 18, 2024, marked the start of a new era for China's reform and opening-up, when more energy would be injected into a turbulent and interconnected world.

The Poster of "New Chapters in the Reform and Opening-up"

The Global Chinese Programming Center of CCTV-4 under China Media Group, broadcast a 13-part special series, "New Chapters in the Reform and Opening-Up" from July 6 to July 18. Focusing on China's 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, the programs show how the reform and opening-up is being implemented in practice in each region and recount from multiple angles the story of China's modernization.

These special programs, in capturing and exploring the features of China's coordinated development and innovative practices, focus on various aspects, such as the economy, technology, culture and the environment, and fully reveal the great success of the reform and opening-up across the country. For example, "The Beijing Chapter" turns the lens on the newly-upgraded Zhongguancun high-tech zone and the city's green ecology. "The Hebei Chapter" studies the development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, as well as that of Xiongan, the smart city of the future. "The Hainan Chapter" highlights the coordinated development of technology and the environment at the Hainan Free Trade Port. "The Shanxi Chapter" showcases energy transformation and the integration of culture and tourism. And "The Xizang Chapter" takes as its theme how the highest-altitude transport network in the world is making life happier for the people living in the region.

Feature Page of "New Chapters of Reform and Opening-Up"：

https://tv.cctv.com/2024/07/10/VIDAjaN1dj9t7fZXiR1TUPoL240710.shtml?spm=C55953877151.PjvMkmVd9ZhX.0.0

