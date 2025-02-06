CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2024

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights

  1. The Company won the auction of two premium toll roads assets: Rota Sorocabana and Lot 3 of Paraná (PRvias).

  2. On January 28, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of a stake in Neoenergia SPEs, enabling self-generation of energy through equivalence, in line with our optimization and cost reduction strategy.

  3. On January 10, 2025, the Granting Authority signed the contract with the consortium that will be responsible for operating Barcas. There will be a transition period until February 11, 2025, which marks the end of the concession agreement.

  4. On December 18, 2024, the Company signed the Settlement Agreement resulting from the consensual resolution of MSVia. The Notice was published on January 31, 2025.

  5. On December 09, 2024, the disbursement of the 15th Debenture Issue by AutoBAn for liability management, of R$2 billion, at a cost of CDI + 0.44%, was concluded (more details in the indebtedness section).

  6. In 2024, the Company reported gains of R$235 million with the liability management operations.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)

4Q23

4Q24

Var. %

2023

2024

Var. %

Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹

3,469

3,790

9.2 %

13,214

14,538

10.0 %

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹

1,917

2,017

5.2 %

7,771

8,281

6.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads

1,500

1,584

5.6 %

5,875

6,237

6.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Mobility

493

552

11.9 %

1,915

2,113

10.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Airports

166

221

33.0 %

798

1,014

27.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Others

(242)

(340)

40.4 %

(818)

(1,082)

32.4 %

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²

55.3 %

53.2 %

-2.1 p.p.

58.8 %

57.0 %

-1.8 p.p.

Adjusted Net Income¹

394

360

-8.6 %

1,416

1,780

25.7 %

Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)

3.0

3.3

0.3 p.p.

3.0

3.3

0.3 p.p.

Toll Roads - Equivalent Vehicles (million)

305.5

309.0

1.1 %

1,174.9

1,218.7

3.7 %

Mobility - Transported Passengers (million)

178.3

191.9

7.6 %

707.5

752.5

6.4 %

Airports - Boarded Passengers (million)

4.7

5.1

9.1 %

18.4

19.8

7.7 %

CAPEX³

2,054

2,360

14.9 %

6,244

7,342

17.6 %
  1. Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I.
  2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
  3. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
February 07, 2025
3:00 p.m. São Paulo / 01:00 p.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://grupoccr-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6uvHv9fCR9-9upEASmMP5w#/registration

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy:     (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@grupoccr.com.br

Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@grupoccr.com.br

Cauê Cunha:      (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@grupoccr.com.br

Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - igor.yamamoto@grupoccr.com.br

Caique Moraes:  (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@grupoccr.com.br

