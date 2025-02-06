CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2024
News provided byCCR S.A.
06 Feb, 2025, 23:34 GMT
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights
- The Company won the auction of two premium toll roads assets: Rota Sorocabana and Lot 3 of Paraná (PRvias).
- On January 28, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of a stake in Neoenergia SPEs, enabling self-generation of energy through equivalence, in line with our optimization and cost reduction strategy.
- On January 10, 2025, the Granting Authority signed the contract with the consortium that will be responsible for operating Barcas. There will be a transition period until February 11, 2025, which marks the end of the concession agreement.
- On December 18, 2024, the Company signed the Settlement Agreement resulting from the consensual resolution of MSVia. The Notice was published on January 31, 2025.
- On December 09, 2024, the disbursement of the 15th Debenture Issue by AutoBAn for liability management, of R$2 billion, at a cost of CDI + 0.44%, was concluded (more details in the indebtedness section).
- In 2024, the Company reported gains of R$235 million with the liability management operations.
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
|
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)
|
4Q23
|
4Q24
|
Var. %
|
2023
|
2024
|
Var. %
|
Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹
|
3,469
|
3,790
|
9.2 %
|
13,214
|
14,538
|
10.0 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹
|
1,917
|
2,017
|
5.2 %
|
7,771
|
8,281
|
6.6 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
|
1,500
|
1,584
|
5.6 %
|
5,875
|
6,237
|
6.2 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Mobility
|
493
|
552
|
11.9 %
|
1,915
|
2,113
|
10.3 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Airports
|
166
|
221
|
33.0 %
|
798
|
1,014
|
27.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Others
|
(242)
|
(340)
|
40.4 %
|
(818)
|
(1,082)
|
32.4 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
|
55.3 %
|
53.2 %
|
-2.1 p.p.
|
58.8 %
|
57.0 %
|
-1.8 p.p.
|
Adjusted Net Income¹
|
394
|
360
|
-8.6 %
|
1,416
|
1,780
|
25.7 %
|
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)
|
3.0
|
3.3
|
0.3 p.p.
|
3.0
|
3.3
|
0.3 p.p.
|
Toll Roads - Equivalent Vehicles (million)
|
305.5
|
309.0
|
1.1 %
|
1,174.9
|
1,218.7
|
3.7 %
|
Mobility - Transported Passengers (million)
|
178.3
|
191.9
|
7.6 %
|
707.5
|
752.5
|
6.4 %
|
Airports - Boarded Passengers (million)
|
4.7
|
5.1
|
9.1 %
|
18.4
|
19.8
|
7.7 %
|
CAPEX³
|
2,054
|
2,360
|
14.9 %
|
6,244
|
7,342
|
17.6 %
- Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I.
- The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
- Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
February 07, 2025
3:00 p.m. São Paulo / 01:00 p.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://grupoccr-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6uvHv9fCR9-9upEASmMP5w#/registration
\ IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@grupoccr.com.br
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@grupoccr.com.br
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@grupoccr.com.br
Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - igor.yamamoto@grupoccr.com.br
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@grupoccr.com.br
Share this article