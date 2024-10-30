CCI Announces Major Expansion Across Geographies and Expertise

Global expansion to Africa , Japan , and a partnership for global standards.

New research partnership with Decentralization Research Center.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) announced a series of significant developments as part of its continued growth and global expansion.

They include: partnerships with the Japan Cryptoasset Business Association (JCBA) and Global Digital Finance (GDF), the integration of the Proof of Stake Alliance (POSA) into the CCI ecosystem, and the addition of Yele Bademosi as Africa Advisor.

Expanding Expertise: Proof of Stake Alliance

Staking market value has surged to nearly $600 billion . Next year, regulators and policymakers across jurisdictions will turn increased attention to this growing ecosystem.

As part of our commitment to expanding technical expertise and to making sure leaders stay ahead of the curve, CCI is proud to announce the integration of the Proof of Stake Alliance (POSA) as a core project that will prioritize educating global policymakers on the critical role of staking in network security and decentralization.

The project will continue to be led by trusted expert Alison Mangiero, Executive Director of POSA. It is anchored by Figment and Polychain Capital and members include Andreessen Horowitz, Ava Labs, Blockdaemon, Eigen Labs, Electric Capital, Lido, Kiln, and Paradigm. Anchors will help guide the areas of strategic focus and all members will work on advocating for clear and forward-looking policies for an important year ahead.

"CCI has always been about setting the standard for the responsible growth of blockchain technology," said Sheila Warren, CEO, Crypto Council for Innovation. "Combining POSA's technical expertise with CCI's global advocacy reach will create the ideal team to lead the conversation around the future of this crucial issue."

"With staking more critical than ever, joining forces with CCI is a pivotal step forward," said Alison Mangiero, Executive Director, POSA. "At the Proof of Stake Alliance, we've been dedicated to producing legal and policy research and advocating for policies that support, grow, and protect proof-of-stake technologies and raising awareness about their crucial role in network security and maintenance. We are ready to take this message forward globally."

"The exponential growth of the staking market underscores its critical role in the blockchain ecosystem," said Jennie Levin, Chief Regulatory and Strategy Officer, Figment. "As we join forces with Crypto Council for Innovation, Figment is committed to advocating for clear, equitable policies that foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection. Our goal is to educate policymakers globally on the technical nature of staking services, emphasizing their distinct role in network security and decentralization."

"Polychain is proud to be an anchor of POSA and continue supporting this initiative to educate global policymakers about the essential role staking plays in network security and decentralization," said Matt Perona, COO, Polychain Capital. "We look forward to identifying and raising topics of critical importance for consideration by the broader group that will help guide POSA's work."

Global Expansion: CCI partners in Japan, on Global Standards and adds Yele Bademosi as Advisor



CCI and JCBA Forge Partnership to Expand Digital Asset Policy Collaboration Across Asia

In a groundbreaking move, CCI and JCBA are joining forces to collaborate on advancing digital asset policy in Japan and across Asia. The partnership is focused on sharing regulatory insights, policy developments, and advocacy efforts to amplify their collective voice in the region.

"This partnership strengthens both organizations' ability to drive thoughtful, informed policy discussions on a global scale," said Warren. "We look forward to working with JCBA to shape the future of digital asset regulation in an increasingly key global market."

This collaboration marks an important milestone in uniting the strengths of the U.S. and Japan in the crypto ecosystem. By aligning regulatory efforts across key markets, CCI and JCBA are poised to drive greater consistency in global policy approaches, enabling business and innovation to thrive while ensuring robust consumer protections.

Strengthening Industry Collaboration: CCI and Global Digital Finance (GDF)

CCI is excited to announce its collaboration with GDF. A leading organization dedicated to making finance truly global and digital, GDF focuses on reshaping financial services and markets through decentralized financial market infrastructure and digital assets.

Through this collaboration, both organizations will continue existing joint work on critical issues, including staking; engage jointly on select key policy papers and consultation responses to regulators and policymakers; and further build community engagement in the UK. This work will help ensure that crypto and digital assets are used responsibly and sustainably, laying the groundwork for a more inclusive global financial system.

"GDF and CCI share a common mission of promoting global financial inclusion and accessibility," said Laura Navaratnam, UK Policy Lead, CCI. "This collaboration, along with CCI's growing influence across various regions, are setting the stage for a more connected, innovative, and equitable future for blockchain and digital assets worldwide."

"CCI and GDF are both recognised by industry, policymakers, and regulators as the preeminent global industry associations with a track record of building community consensus and delivering material outcomes that move the digital assets industry forward - the collaboration has created a supranational tour de force," says Elise Soucie Watts, Executive Director, GDF.

CCI and GDF look forward to continuing to collaborate in order to support the digital asset ecosystem and to achieve appropriate regulatory outcomes for our members to help grow responsible innovation.

Expanding Networks Across Africa: Welcoming New Advisor Yele Bademosi

CCI welcomes Yele Bademosi as a new advisor. Yele, Co-Creator of Onboard Global and a prominent voice in the African blockchain space, will help CCI expand its network across the African continent. His extensive knowledge of Africa's digital asset landscape and his commitment to fostering blockchain adoption make him a valuable addition to the CCI team.

"Yele's appointment underscores CCI's dedication to broadening its global reach, with a particular focus on Africa's rapidly growing interest in blockchain technology," Warren said. "Through his leadership, CCI will work to connect African innovators with global policymakers, ensuring that Africa's burgeoning crypto industry is represented in discussions shaping the future of digital finance."

With these key developments, CCI is poised to lead the conversation on the future of blockchain technology, fostering an environment of innovation, collaboration, and forward-thinking regulation across the globe.

Focusing on Fundamentals: CCI and Decentralization Research Center

CCI and the Decentralization Research Center (DRC) are also announcing a partnership aimed at advancing research and promoting collaboration on the critical issue of decentralization within blockchain technology.

As decentralized technologies continue to reshape industries, the DRC will focus on defining use cases, key metrics, and features that illustrate the spectrum of decentralization across blockchain networks.

Through this partnership with CCI, a broad range of stakeholders will gain evidence-based insight from educational materials and analyses that highlight the importance of decentralized models.

The DRC believes that decentralization is not only key to blockchain but is also critical across all emerging technologies to ensure more equitable ownership and governance of the systems that shape our society. While CCI remains focused on the crypto ecosystem, there is increasing interest from policymakers in decentralization as it relates to adjacent technologies, including artificial intelligence.

"This collaborative effort will foster clarity and consensus, helping to elevate the voice of decentralized communities and inform regulatory and policy frameworks that reflect the unique value of decentralized systems," Warren said.

"Decentralization is the cornerstone of trust and resilience in blockchain systems," said Connor Spelliscy, Executive Director, DRC. "We're excited to partner with CCI to deepen understanding and promote frameworks that capture the value of decentralization."

Addendum - Executive Quotes on POSA

"We founded the Alliance when many of the first proof of stake blockchains were launching, and the first staking as a service providers were beginning to commercialize their services," said Evan Weiss, COO of Alluvial and Founder of POSA. "In the years since, the staking industry has grown and matured exponentially. I'm excited for POSA to take its next step forward as a global player, advocating for the regulatory clarity that would unleash a new wave of institutional and mainstream adoption for staking ecosystems, and bring millions of new users onchain."

"At Blockdaemon, we're proud to be part of POSA, marking a significant step toward amplifying the voice of the staking industry on a global scale," said Konstantin Richter, CEO & Founder, Blockdaemon. "As proof-of-stake ecosystems expand, it's crucial to advocate for clear, thoughtful standards to help risk management while pushing forward innovation to establish staking as a critical technical service."

About the Crypto Council for Innovation

The Crypto Council for Innovation is the premier global alliance for advancing innovation. It believes in leading with a global view, advocating for inclusive regulation, and developing evidence-based insights to support government and business leaders. It has teams in San Francisco, Washington DC, New York, Denver, London, Brussels, and Hong Kong.

