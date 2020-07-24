CCECC Holds 'Cloud Open Day' on Lagos-Ibadan Railway Project

The 156-kilometer railway starts from Lagos, the commercial hub and port city of Nigeria, and ends in the country's northeastern city of Ibadan.

The railway is expected to be put into operation this year. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities within two hours, ease traffic congestion, facilitate the transportation of commodities in Lagos, and promote economic development of cities along the railway line.

The railway station of Lagos, which is designed to accommodate up to 6,000 passengers, will be the largest in West Africa.

Yakubu Adogie, an external liaison officer with the project, introduced it and guided international viewers on a virtual tour around the entrance hall and dispatch center of Lagos Railway Station.

The railway line opened to the public for free in a trial operation during the holidays from last Christmas till the lockdown this year, and made a deep impression on local passengers.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVwhEgX9Wgo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1219246/Project_site_of_Lagos_Ibadan_Railway.jpg

SOURCE CCECC