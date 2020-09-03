Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2020 Trading Volume

News provided by

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

03 Sep, 2020, 15:30 BST

- ADV across Cboe's four options exchanges up 13 percent from August 2019 

- U.S. Equities total ADV across Cboe's four equities exchanges up 7 percent from August 2019

- ADV in Mini Cboe Volatility Index (Mini VIX) futures reached nearly 46,000 contracts since launch on August 9

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported August monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of August and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.

Monthly Trading Volume

Year-To-Date

August

August

%

July

%

August

August

%

2020

2019

Chg

2020

Chg

2020

2019

Chg

OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

22

168

168

Total Volume 

201,295

186,061

8.2%

197,011

2.2%

1,690,098

1,222,599

38.2%

Total ADV 

9,585

8,457

13.3%

8,955

7.0%

10,060

7,277

38.2%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

22

168

168

Total Volume

3,723

7,937

-53.1%

3,157

17.9%

36,452

43,452

-16.1%

Total ADV 

177

361

-50.9%

143

23.6%

217

259

-16.1%

U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

22

168

168

Total Volume

28,717

28,000

2.6%

35,414

-18.9%

302,932

194,031

56.1%

Total ADV

1,367

1,273

7.4%

1,610

-15.0%

1,803

1,155

56.1%

CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)*

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

N/A

N/A 

20

N/A

Total Volume

809,558

N/A

N/A 

809,558

N/A

Total ADV

40,478

N/A

N/A 

40,478

N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

23

171

171

Total Notional Value

€ 103,892

€ 146,949

-29.3%

€ 135,102

-23.1%

€ 1,219,419

€ 1,402,691

-13.1%

Total ADNV

€ 4,947

€ 6,679

-25.9%

€ 5,874

-15.8%

€ 7,131

€ 8,203

-13.1%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

23

173

173

Total Notional Value

$602,745

$728,031

-17.2%

$690,708

-12.7%

$6,131,127

$5,774,651

6.2%

Total ADNV

$28,702

$33,092

-13.3%

$30,031

-4.4%

$35,440

$33,379

6.2%

*Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on the first business day of the month, Tuesday, August 4, 2020.                   

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

August 2020 Volume Highlights

  • Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges saw an increase in ADV from July 2020: Cboe Options up 3 percent, Cboe C2 up 28 percent, Cboe BZX up 8 percent and Cboe EDGX up 9 percent.
  • ADV at C2, BZX and EDGX Options Exchanges was up from August 2019: C2 up 28 percent, BZX up 27 percent and EDGX up 124 percent.
  • ADV at Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange was up 67 percent from August 2019.
  • ADV in options on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was 977,245 contracts in August, up 4 percent from July 2020.
  • ADV in options on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) was 346,362 contracts in August, up 6 percent from July 2020.
  • Mini Cboe Volatility Index (Mini VIX) futures total volume has exceeded 735,271 contracts with an ADV of 45,954 contracts since launch on August 9.
  • On Thursday, August 27, daily trading in Mini VIX futures reached 117,814 contracts, surpassing the 100,000-contract mark for the first time.
  • ADV in Mini-SPX options (XSP) trading reached 26,217 contracts, up 6 percent from July 2020.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.    

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave

 Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com

dkoopman@cboe.com

CBOE-V

BZX®, Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, CFE®, EDGX®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Mini VIXSM and XSPSM are service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. S&P 500® and SPX® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc.  Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cboe.com

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Also from this source

Cboe Global Markets to List New Cboe S&P 500® ESG Index...

Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2020 Trading Volume...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics