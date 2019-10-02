CBD's Versatility Pushes it Into Consumer Focus

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabidiol or CBD has become the latest trend among health and fitness enthusiasts because of its versatility. Over the past several years, extensive research has linked CBD to providing users with various therapeutic benefits, as well as an array of vital nutrients and vitamins. Generally, most people associate CBD with its marijuana counterpart, however, CBD is the active compound found within the hemp plant, which falls under the cannabis family. Similarly, marijuana also falls under the cannabis family, however, its active compound is THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, which is known to induce mind-altering effects on consumers. Nonetheless, researchers have noted that both hemp and marijuana provide similar medical benefits. But despite the similarities, federal regulators are more inclined to approve CBD use because it doesn't induce psychoactive effects. As a result, many countries began to adopt CBD legislation, which allowed the commercialization of hemp-derived CBD products for medical purposes. Specifically, most countries had stated that CBD products must contain approximately 0.3% THC levels or less to be sold. Notably, countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand began to adopt CBD products for medical applications. Moreover, the U.S. and Canada have both legalized CBD products for recreational use as well. In particular, most recreational consumers are purchasing CBD products to simply relax. Overall, the growing demand is leading to a global green rush for CBD products in both the recreational and medical markets. And according to data compiled by Acumen Research and Consulting, the global cannabidiol market is projected to reach USD 22 Billion by 2026 while exhibiting a CAGR of 33% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Newleaf Brands Inc. (OTC: NLBIF) (CSE: NLB), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF) (TSX: TGOD), Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC: PLNHF) (CSE: PLTH), Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), United Cannabis Corporation (OTC: CNAB)

CBD is currently being marketed as an all-natural health and wellness solution to medical ailments. In moderate doses, CBD is known to improve overall mood. In higher doses, CBD can induce sleepiness or drowsiness. On the other hand, low doses of CBD can stimulate alertness. Typically, medical practitioners who are eligible to prescribe CBD recommend patients take CBD-based capsules or oils. Specifically, oils are much more popular because of their immediate delivery and potency. However, with the growth of the CBD marketplace, innovators have begun to introduce new products such as tinctures, patches, topicals, edibles, beverages, and even pet foods. As such, the emergence of new products has introduced multiple ways to consume CBD aside from the common method of smoking or vaping. Generally, most consumers taking CBD for medical purposes are looking to alleviate chronic pain issues. However, CBD can provide many more benefits, in addition to pain relief. According to Vaping360, CBD has beneficial effects on major parts of the body such as the brain, eyes, stomach, heart, and intestines. Notably, CBD can act as an antidepressant and antioxidant on the brain. Additionally, CBD can also reduce anxiety levels. As for the heart, CBD works as an anti-inflammatory and anti-ischemic solution, which prevents plaque buildup in the arteries. Despite the beneficial effects of CBD, health officials still believe there is very limited research on the matter. Nonetheless, a multitude of countries have already moved to adopt CBD products and their use. Now, as research continues, more countries are expected to be influenced and ultimately adopt CBD for health and wellness purposes. "Cannabidiol is a popular natural remedy used for many common ailments. Better known as CBD, it is one of over 100 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, and causes the sensation of getting "high" that's often associated with marijuana. However, unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive," said Jillian Kubala, MS, RD, Registered Dietitian at Hamptons Clinical Nutrition. "This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs. It's gaining momentum in the health and wellness world, with some scientific studies confirming it may ease symptoms of ailments like chronic pain and anxiety."

Newleaf Brands Inc. (OTC: NLBIF) (CSE: NLB) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: NLB). Today, the Company announced breaking news that, "the Company has partnered with one of their distribution and manufacturing partners, Thrive Companies Ltd. ("Thrive") for the CHAMPS trade show in Denver, Colorado on October 14 and 15, 2019. The CHAMPS trade show has established itself as the premier counterculture, business-to-business, wholesale trade expo serving the smoke shop industry and is recognized as one of the largest CBD and cannabis industry trade shows in North America.

Joshua Bartch, CEO of NewLeaf commented "Were pleased to partner with a strong proven distribution partner like Thrive for the Champs show in Denver, Colorado. Thrive has proven to be a great partner and has always properly represented our brands strongly. Now that we've perfected and added to our product offerings, Thrive has been heavily focused on the sales and distribution, this partnership furthers that effort".

NewLeaf will be showcasing its exclusive branded product lines including its disposable vaporizer pen, 510 thread vaporizing cartridges and soft gel pills, as well as bottled water and a hot and cold tea offering at the Champs trade show.

Thrive is very excited to further our relationship with NewLeaf. Not only do they produce great CBD products, but their management team and their global humanitarian efforts make them a true social minded industry innovator. Thrive employees personally use NewLeaf's CBD products and they stand behind NewLeaf's commitment to quality," said Mike Metoyer, COO of Thrive.

NewLeaf and Thrive will be exhibiting at booth number 2013 at the CHAMPS trade show in Denver, CO from October 14 and 15, 2019.

ABOUT NewLeaf Brands: NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol ("CBD") lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) (TSX: TGOD) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. recently announced that it had completed its inaugural shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store, marking the Company's entrance into Canada's recreational market. Ontario consumers will soon be able to experience TGOD's acclaimed Unite Organic dried flower, the Company's high THC signature strain. "We are thrilled to introduce Unite Organic dried flower to Ontario adult consumers. Launched earlier this year with our Grower's Circle, Unite Organic was highly praised by medical patients. Our small pilot confirmed that market demand for premium certified organic cannabis exceeds available supply," commented Brian Athaide, Chief Executive Officer of TGOD. "Today's milestone gets us one step closer to achieving our vision of becoming the world's leading brand for premium certified organic cannabis in both medical and recreational segments. We look forward to continuing to expand our distribution network as we ramp up production in the months ahead."

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF) (CSE: PLTH) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. Planet 13 Holdings Inc. recently announced that it had added HaHa Gummies™ and Dreamland Chocolates™ to its growing in-house brand portfolio. HaHa Gummies and Dreamland Chocolates along with Medizin, TRENDI and Leaf & Vine will be produced in Planet 13's new 15,000 sq. ft. customer-facing production facility located at the Planet 13 Las Vegas Cannabis Entertainment Complex. Planet 13 in-house brands currently represent approximately 15% of all products sold at the SuperStore. With the opening of the new production facility, Planet 13 intends to continue to grow the in-house brand penetration with a long-term, sustainable target of approximately 50%. Planet 13 also plans to leverage its current SuperStore supplier relationships to gain rapid access for its in-house brands, to premium shelf space in third-party Nevada dispensaries. "Edibles, especially premium sativa-based edibles, have been very popular with our tourist customer base," said Larry Scheffler, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Planet 13. "HaHa Gummies™ and Dreamland Chocolates™ were designed from the ground up using the customer insights we have generated from the over 400,000 people we have served at the SuperStore in just eight months. We expect that the combination of this deep customer connection and an interactive production experience at the SuperStore will quickly make both brands Nevada favorites."

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc. MJ Munchies, Inc., a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. and Global Consortium, Inc. recently announced that the parties have entered into a Letter of Intent whereby Global Consortium subsidiary Infused Edibles would receive an exclusive license to manufacture and distribute marijuana and CBD-infused products under the Half-Baked™ mark owned by MJ Munchies. With commercial brands in the marijuana space increasingly frustrated by restrictive government advertising policies, both companies believe having the right brand name provides a distinct competitive advantage at retail in this rapidly-growing market. "We're excited to work with a company that shares our vision for national awareness and distribution," added MJ Munchies Chief Executive Officer Sean Folkson. "They have a track record of success in manufacturing and distributing a varied line of products that succeed at retail. We've been working on this for some time, which is why we have not been commenting publicly about the MJ Munchies side of our company. Now, the broad strokes are in place, and we're going to work together to quickly finalize the agreement."

United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. United Cannabis Corporation recently announced that it had initiated extraction services at its majority-owned processing plant in McMinnville, Tennessee. The Company established the 20-acre, 23,000 sq. ft. facility to provide contract manufacturing to farmers working in accord with the 2018 Federal Farm Bill and Tennessee's Department of Agriculture's (TDA) Hemp Program. Located in central Tennessee, the McMinnville operation is currently processing industrial hemp for CBD-rich distillates, oils and isolates for further processing. Fibrous bi-products generated during processing will also be collected for sale to a wide range of industrial manufacturing customers. Longer term, the Facility will also offer purification, testing and processing services, as well as packaging, fulfillment, and secure storage capabilities. Clifton Lambreth, the Company's Chief Marketing Officer, commented on the announcement, "This is an important addition to the United Cannabis production network as we gear up to hit 50,000 pounds of daily hemp processing in the first quarter. Tennessee is not only one of the fastest growing hemp farming markets in the country, it's also my home state, so I'm very familiar with the needs of the stakeholders in the region. Their response to our launch has been very enthusiastic and I look forward to working together to establish Tennessee and Untied Cannabis as leaders in the hemp sector."

