CBD's Status Continues to Grow in the Eyes of Consumers

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, more and more countries are moving towards partial or even full legalization of cannabis products. In fact, several regions around the world have either decriminalized or legalized the use of recreational cannabis in moderate amounts. For example, Canada fully legalized adult-use cannabis in late 2018. Meanwhile, in the U.S., states like Colorado, which was the state first to legalize adult-use, had originally opened 147 dispensaries in 2014. By 2018, Colorado had over 500 recreational dispensaries across the state. However, entities looking to enter the market space have shown a greater interest in the medical sector, due to the therapeutic benefits associated with the sector's products. But with the rapid growth of the market, companies found themselves vying to stand out from competitors. To remain relevant, many began offering multi-purpose cannabidiol (CBD) products. As such, the medicinal cannabis segment is primarily driven by the growing usage of cannabidiol (CBD) in various medical application, supplements, beverages and skin care products. Furthermore, the CBD market is forecast to grow from USD 1.04 Billion in 2018 to USD 16.32 Billion by 2026 while at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period, according to Reports and Data. Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMBS), United Cannabis Corp. (OTC: CNAB), Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWF), Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTC: CBDS), Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: EMHTF)

It is important for consumers to make a clear distinction between CBD and THC, however. Primarily, CBD is a derivative of the hemp plant, while THC is derived from the marijuana plant. The major difference between the two compounds is that CBD does not induce psychotropic effects. However, both CBD and THC can be used to treat medical conditions such as pain and anxiety. Additionally, Healthline reported that THC can be used to treat muscle spasticity, glaucoma, and insomnia. And according to Analytical Cannabis, high-CBD strains are best for inflammatory pain, caused by arthritis or injuries. Nowadays, CBD is more commonly used as a pain remedy as it is much more accessible than THC-based products. Generally, cannabis products are appropriate for a wide range of patients since products can contain varying levels of THC and CBD. For instance, a patient suffering from severe pain would most likely prefer a THC-dominant product, while a patient suffering from minimal or chronic pain would prefer either a CBD-dominant or a 50-50 CBD to THC product. "There's been growing interest in medical cannabis for some time now, and it seems more research studies are being published every day. The sheer volume of information presented is a bit overwhelming, although it's contributing greatly to the body of knowledge in the field," said Michael Verbora, former Medical Director at Canabo Medical Clinic. "The future of medical cannabis research is exciting, and it's likely there are some surprises in store. The road to quality research can be long, but it will be well worth it in the end."

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMBS) announced today that, "its wholly-owned subsidiary MANF Therapeutics has entered into a material transfer agreement (MTA) with Dyadic International, Inc. (Nasdaq:DYAI , or Dyadic) to transfer existing batches of mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor (MANF) therapeutic protein previously manufactured by third parties in baculovirus and CHO to Dyadic to assist in the evaluation of the potential of Dyadic to manufacture MANF for clinical and commercial use using Dyadic's proprietary C1 biologics manufacturing platform. C1, based on fungus Myceliophthora thermophila, is a microorganism which enables the development and large scale manufacture of low-cost biologics, and has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologics, including therapeutic proteins such as MANF.

Development rights to MANF were sublicensed from Amarantus to Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTCPK: EMOR) in December 2019. MANF has achieved pre-clinical proof of concept in retinitis pigmentosa (RP), retinal artery occlusion (RAO), glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), Parkinson's disease, diabetes and myocardial infarction, as well as several other endoplasmic reticulum stress-related diseases. Pre-clinical development of MANF is initially being focused on the treatment of orphan ophthalmological diseases and Parkinson's. MANF has received orphan drug designation from the US FDA for the treatment of RP and RAO.

About Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Myceliophthora thermophila, named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large scale manufacture of low cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs (such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens), monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Additionally, and more recently, Dyadic is also beginning to explore the use of its C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of Adeno-associated viral vectors (AAV), certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. In particular, as the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers and, hopefully, improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic's website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic's plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

About Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.: Amarantus Bioscience Holdings (AMBS) is a JLABS alumnus biotechnology company developing treatments and diagnostics for diseases in the areas of neurology, regenerative medicine and orphan diseases through its subsidiaries. The Company is also operating wellness stores in the United States through its majority-owned subsidiary Hempori, Inc.

Hempori

Amarantus owns 51% of Hempori, Inc. The Hempori brand is active in the Hemp industry and has over 75 products that are sold in its own stores in Dallas, Texas and online via Hempori.com. Hempori has developed unique proprietary products in the Hemp industry and is actively engaged with researchers to gather data regarding the utility of its products.

Diagnostics

The Company's 80.01%-owned subsidiary Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc ., currently a joint venture with Todos Medical, Ltd. has licensed intellectual property rights to the Alzheimer's blood diagnostic LymPro Test ® from Leipzig University that was originally developed by Dr. Thomas Arendt, as well as certain rights to multiple sclerosis diagnostic MSPrecise™ and Parkinson's diagnostic NuroPro. Amarantus entered into a joint venture agreement with Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) to advance the diagnostic assets, and Todos has exercised its exclusive option to acquire Amarantus' remaining ownership in Breakthrough in exchange for approximately 49% ownership of Todos. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020. Amarantus also owns approximately 30% of the common shares of Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a tumor analysis company developing Theralink®, the proprietary phosphoprotein tumor analysis platform run using reverse phase protein array (RPPA) platform.

Therapeutics

AMBS' 50.1%-owned subsidiary Elto Pharma, Inc . has development rights to eltoprazine, a Phase 2b-ready small molecule indicated for Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, Alzheimer's aggression and adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD. AMBS acquired Cutanogen Corporation from Lonza Group in 2015 and currently owns 90.1% of that subsidiary. Cutanogen is preparing for pivotal studies with Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS) for the treatment of pediatric life-threatening severe burns. ESS is a regenerative medicine-based, autologous full-thickness skin graft technology originally developed by the Shriner's Hospital that can be used to treat severe burns, as well as several other catastrophic and cosmetic dermatological indications. AMBS' wholly-owned subsidiary, MANF Therapeutics Inc. owns key intellectual property rights and licenses from a number of prominent universities related to the development of the therapeutic protein known as mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor ("MANF"). MANF Therapeutics is developing MANF-based products as treatments for ophthalmological disorders such as Wolfram Syndrome, Retinitis Pigmentosa and Glaucoma, as well as neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease. MANF was discovered by the Company's Chief Scientific Officer John Commissiong, PhD. Dr. Commissiong discovered MANF from AMBS' proprietary discovery engine PhenoGuard, and believes several other neurotrophic factors remain to be discovered. MANF and ESS have been licensed to Emerald Organic Products, Inc."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ncBdC2SrnA

United Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CNAB) announced last year that it had entered into an agreement with NuAxess 2, Inc., a provider of self-funded health insurance plans, to offer the Company's patented Prana Hemp products and other United Cannabis CBD-centric products to select companies and their employees enrolled in its health plans. NuAxess 2, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quad M Solutions, Inc., a public company. Under the terms of the preliminary agreement, which is subject to completing mutual due diligence, signing a definitive agreement, and board approval, NuAxess will endorse United Cannabis as the exclusive provider of CBD products to its membership for a period of 5 years. "NuAxess members are looking for health care tailored to their individual needs, not driven by market conventions. By offering United Cannabis' Prana Hemp line with the NuAxess Smart Plan, members and their providers will have direct access to our proprietary products as well as to the relevant information they need to incorporate CBD as part of their healthcare regimen."

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQX: CBWF) announced back in September that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KGK Science Inc., had been issued a Cannabis Research License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Regulations allowing KGK to possess and administer cannabis for purposes of a clinical trial. This license is one of the first of its kind to be issued to a contract research organization ("CRO") in Canada. In its first cannabis-based clinical trial, KGK will be testing the pharmacokinetics of THC and CBD in healthy adults. Based on a protocol developed by KGK researchers, the trial will commence in October 2019 at KGK's in-house clinic in London, Ontario, with results being later delivered to the third-party sponsor who has privately contracted KGK to conduct this trial on their behalf. "This is a much-needed step forward for our business, our clients, and for the cannabis industry as a whole," said Najla Guthrie, President and CEO of KGK. "Support from government and regulatory bodies is essential for cannabis product manufacturers to take a responsible, science-driven approach to substantiating the safety and efficacy of their products through clinical trials."

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) announced earlier last year the signing of a contract to acquire an interest in GK Media & Marketing Company, an established FDA registered Southern California CBD copacker contract manufacturing and white label company producing a wide range of highest quality, lab-tested CBD products, including edibles, tinctures, drinks and topicals. GK has nationwide sales and global distribution to the UK, France, and Spain. The deal includes their well-established Ganja Juice brand (ganja-juice.com) and the Murray & Rocco's pet CBD line. "We are extremely happy to team up with an old-school company that is so well known in the SoCal cannabis space. Ganja Juice infused smoothies were a go-to item in LA, and their formulating and manufacturing experience has transcended into the current CBD products, copacking, and contract manufacturing model," said Cannabis Sativa President David Tobias.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products focused on differentiated, value-added product development for medical and adult-use customers supported by novel intellectual property, large-scale cultivation, extraction, and softgel encapsulation, as well as unique marketing and distribution channels. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. recently signed an agreement to become a new supplier to STENOCARE A/S of medical cannabis for Denmark and STENOCARE's international markets. Since early September 2019, Emerald and STENOCARE have worked closely together to pre-qualify Emerald's products and production methods. STENOCARE and Emerald will now commence the work with the Danish Medicines Agency to have Emerald's products ready and approved for the Danish Medical Cannabis Pilot Programme. The companies are aiming for product approval for CBD oil, THC oil and CBD+THC oil. "We respect STENOCARE's professionalism and their accomplishment in establishing leading distribution channels for medical cannabis in Denmark. We also appreciate their trust in Emerald's capability's and standards as they transition to new preferred supplier relationships," said Riaz Bandali, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald. "As Emerald ramps up production at its two recently fully-licensed production facilities, we look forward to fulfilling our commitment to STENOCARE and helping them to serve Danish patients."

