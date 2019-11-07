CBD Products Garner Credibility as Regulators Change Tact

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the removal of hemp from federal prohibition under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 (CSA), the cannabidiol or CBD market has been positioned to witness exponential growth. Hemp is derived from the cannabis plant and has been used for centuries for its multifaceted applications. However, nearly a century ago, federal regulators deemed hemp unsafe because it was classified under the cannabis family. The common misconception about hemp was that the plant caused psychoactive effects on the consumer. However, emerging studies have completely contradicted the misunderstanding. Consequently, U.S. federal regulators decided to delist hemp from the controlled substances list. Shortly after, the U.S. passed the 2018 Farm Bill, which authorized the commercialization of hemp-based products and within a short period of time, hemp-derived CBD products began to appear at retail locations throughout the nation. CBD is the active compound found within the hemp plant while THC is the active ingredient in the marijuana plant, which also falls underneath the cannabis family. While the two plants both derive from cannabis, they are widely different in their biological makeup. As such, after extensive clinical trials, researchers have noted that CBD offers highly beneficial therapeutic effects without the stimulation of psychotropic effects. In fact, both THC and CBD hauuve been praised for their therapeutic benefits, but regulators presumed CBD to be much safer for consumers. Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first cannabis-based drug last year, Epidolex. The orally-ingested drug is used to treat Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes, which are severe forms of epilepsy that occur predominantly during childhood. Now, the FDA acknowledges that CBD can potentially become an effective alternative medicinal treatment to a number of traditional treatments. However, the agency is requiring researchers to provide more data on the efficacy of CBD. And as research continues to ramp up clinical trials, industry experts believe the marketplace is positioned to flourish. As a result, the U.S. hemp industry is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 18.4% throughout a five-year period from 2018 to 2022, according to data compiled by New Frontier. Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC: SDEC), HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ITHUF) (CSE: IAN), MariMed Inc. (OTC: MRMD)

The removal of hemp from the CSA is anticipated to create a financial domino effect, according to New Frontier. In particular, the firm noted that banks will gain the confidence to provide accounts and more robust financial products to hemp companies. In return, it will allow credit card processors to process hemp-derived CBD accounts, both online and in major retailers. Subsequently, more and more retailers will explore the possibility of adding CBD-based products onto their shelves. As of late 2018, New Frontier estimated that the hemp-derived CBD market witnessed less than USD 1 Million in product sales. However, by 2022, it is anticipated that the mass CBD market will grow up to USD 430 Million in sales. Notably, CBD products have already tapped into major retailers such as Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Amazon. And as the craze around CBD products continues to accelerate, more retailers are expected to start commercializing products in order to keep pace with competitors. "Because of the tremendous range of products in which CBD is a fit, we expect to see it on shelves, literally, everywhere. Wholesale order numbers are climbing dramatically, which is one of the first signs of significant market expansion," said Andy Rodosevich, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Hemp Depot.

Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC: SDEC) today announced breaking news that, "it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with HempAmericana, Inc., a visionary in the CBD space.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to work with HempAmericana. Their operations and CBD manufacturing process are both unique and truly impressive. Hemp Americana's CEO, Sal Rosillo, is a visionary in both the Cannabis and CBD space. CBDSmartDecision.com will be the first company that HempAmericana, Inc. grants permission to recommend their product range on the affiliate level. We expect HempAmericana products to provide our company with a steady commission base for years to come. We encourage potential customers to view their products on our site in the near future: https://cbdsmartdecision.com," said Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision, Inc.

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed at this time.

Daily Beast article regarding Sal Rosillio's meteoric rise in the Cannabis/CBD Industry:

https://www.thedailybeast.com/salvador-rosillo-the-artist-who-made-millions-out-of-marijuana

The growing awareness of cannabidiol or CBD's health benefits has pushed the market into mainstream retail. CBD is known for its multi-faceted uses such as its ability to alleviate minor conditions like headaches. However, CBD can also be used to treat serious symptoms associated with medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis. Moreover, researchers have mentioned that CBD helps with quitting smoking and also mitigates the withdrawal symptoms. Many see legalizing CBD as yet another step to potentially fully legalizing cannabis. According to data compiled by Technavio, the global CBD market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2022.

About Smart Decision Inc: Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending "Smart Decision" algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates of positive purchasing experience for the consumer."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Smart Decision, Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgTMIHvBTu8

HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. HempAmericana, Inc. recently announced the initiation of live ecommerce sales of premium CBD-based products through the Company's new online sales portal (hempamericana.com). The Company has already received a growing number of orders for full-spectrum CBD oil, with sales of 125mg thru 2000mg 1oz bottles already booked and in transit. "The initial market response has been extremely gratifying to see," commented Salvadore Rosillo, Chief Executive Officer of HempAmericana. "Following the official launch of our new online CBD sales portal, traffic has been strong and we anticipate robust sales growth ahead."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with funded capacity in excess of 625,000 kg per annum and sales and operations in 25 countries across five continents, is one of the world's largest and leading cannabis companies. Aurora Cannabis Inc. recently announced the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. pursuant to which Aurora had acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Hempco not already owned by Aurora, reflecting a valuation of approximately CAD 63.4 Million on a fully diluted basis. Hempco is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurora. The Hempco Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange, and Aurora will apply to the relevant securities commissions for Hempco to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws. "Aurora is defining the future of cannabis and hemp, globally," said Terry Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora. "Through the addition of Hempco, we have assembled a world-class portfolio of high-quality hemp assets that together form the basis of a strong new operating division that will develop CBD-from-hemp around the world. Aurora Hemp brings together the cultivars, strategic partners, brands, and distribution networks to service medical, consumer, and wellness markets and further advances Aurora's entry into the US hemp food and hemp-derived CBD markets."

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ITHUF) (CSE: IAN) owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. CBD For Life, a subsidiary of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc., recently announced that it is continuing to expand its retail presence with a partnership with Dillard's, Inc. "We're excited for our products to be featured on the shelves of one of the largest and most well-regarded fashion retailers in the United States," said Beth Stavola, Co-Founder of CBD For Life and Chief Strategy Officer of iAnthus. "The ability to reach an even broader audience via the well-established customer base of a great partner like Dillard's brings us another step closer to achieving our end goal of establishing CBD For Life as a household name in beauty and wellness."

MariMed Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD) is dedicated to improving health and wellness with the highest quality hemp and cannabis products. MariMed Inc. recently announced that its MariMed Hemp subsidiary will acquire 70% of MediTaurus, LLC, owner of the international Florance™ brand of CBD health and wellness products and extensive intellectual property (IP) relating to cannabis formulations. The Florance™ brand is established in the U.S. and EU with online distributors, wholesalers, pharmacies and physicians. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This is the first acquisition for MariMed Hemp, which was formed to optimize MariMed's strategic investment in GenCanna Global, Inc., the Kentucky-based producer of compliant, quality CBD derived from hemp. Bob Fireman, Chief Executive Officer of MariMed Inc., noted, "This transaction is extremely important for MariMed for three reasons: First, from an operational standpoint, the Florance™ brand jump-starts our MariMed Hemp division with an established, premium line of CBD health and wellness products and formulas in the U.S. and the EU, global licensing of MediTaurus IP; and a network of established European relationships. Florance™ provides a ready platform for new product introductions, including diversity of the uses of hemp including food, food supplements and topicals. MariMed will help rapidly scale up production, distribution and licensing partnerships throughout the major U.S. markets where MariMed operates and sells; Second, with MediTaurus and its co-founders, including Dr. Žiburkus, comes a wealth of expertise and research experience into the benefits and function of compounds found in cannabis and hemp. Dr. Žiburkus will be both a trusted advisor and continue his key roles of needed scientific research and balanced education of the medical community on the benefits cannabinoids offer for a variety of health conditions; Finally, MediTaurus is a perfect fit with MariMed's mission, values and corporate culture to unlock and introduce the known and yet-to-be-discovered health benefits of cannabis and hemp."

