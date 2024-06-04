CBC Group Rises to 104th Position in the 2024 PEI 300 Global List

• Ranked Singapore's largest and Asia's 7th largest private equity firm[1]

• Ranked Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated private equity firm[1]

• CBC has been in the ranks for the last six consecutive years

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 PEI 300, featuring the top 300 global private equity firms[1], was officially published on June 4th. CBC Group ("CBC"), has ranked 104th in the latest rankings, up 56 spots from its 2023 ranking of 160. Having raised over US$7.64 billion over the past five years, CBC Group continues to hold its position as the largest private equity firm in Singapore as well as the largest healthcare-focused private equity firm in Asia.

As a diversified healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, CBC Group has developed a range of integrated products across the investment spectrum, managing assets for sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, family offices, and other professional investors globally. Distinguished by its unique "Investor-Operator" approach, CBC Group stands out in the global healthcare industry with a steadfast focus on buyouts and platform building, propelling innovation and fostering sustainable growth in partnership with our portfolio companies across Asia and beyond.

"This recognition marks CBC's sixth consecutive year of being named to the PEI 300, a clear testament to the experience, dedication, and expertise of our team as we continue to identify prime opportunities and bring the best investment strategies to fruition for our investors," said Fu Wei, Chief Executive Officer of CBC Group. "As a leading regional healthcare platform with expansive global reach, we endeavour to offer customised investment selection and value creation for our investors and portfolio companies, and are committed to continuing delivering results, innovation and lasting value across our healthcare ecosystem."

The annual PEI 300 is Private Equity International's annual ranking of the world's largest private equity firms, based on the capital raised for private equity investment in the last five years, and is regarded as one of the most authoritative global rankings in the private equity industry. The 2024 PEI 300 considered funds raised from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2023.

About CBC Group

Headquartered in Singapore, CBC Group is Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, with an AUM of US$8.8 billion. With a diversified, multi-product strategy, CBC Group is focused on platform-building, buyout, private credit and royalties, and real estate, across the healthcare space, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, and healthcare services.

We are committed to creating lasting value by integrating global innovations and talents. Partnering with the world's top entrepreneurs and scientists, our unique "investor-operator" approach has empowered leading healthcare companies to widen access to affordable medical care, catalyse innovations, and improve efficiencies in fulfilling unmet medical needs worldwide.

For more information on CBC Group, please visit www.cbridgecap.com/.

Connect with us on LinkedIn (CBC Group).