CBAM Partners Hires Industry Veteran to Lead European Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM Partners, an alternative investment management firm focused on opportunities across the credit spectrum, has announced that Jean-Philippe Levilain, previously Global Head of Loans & Private Debt at AXA Investment Managers, is joining the CBAM team to assist in the launch of its European business.

Levilain brings more than 20 years of European credit investing experience to CBAM. With the addition of Levilain, CBAM's offerings will expand to include U.S. and European credit strategies. Since CBAM's launch in 2016, the Company has grown its AUM to $11.4 billion as of July 30, 2019.

"We are pleased to welcome Jean-Philippe to the CBAM team, not only does his expertise in leveraged loans and structured credit make him a strong fit with our investment approach, but his experience in successfully building credit investing businesses will be invaluable as CBAM continues its growth," said Mike Damaso, Partner at CBAM. "Jean-Philippe's arrival marks an important step forward as CBAM evolves into a global credit investor serving clients around the world."

"CBAM's global expansion is essential as we broaden and deepen our investment capabilities in response to increasing client interest. Adding Jean-Philippe not only demonstrates CBAM's ability to attract the best talent in the industry, but also gives us an opportunity to build on our success in the U.S.," Said Don Young, Partner at CBAM.

"CBAM's client-focused culture and emphasis on rigorous credit research, coupled with its strong growth and performance, made joining the firm an extremely compelling opportunity," Levilain said. "I admire what Mike and Don have accomplished since launching CBAM and look forward to working with them and the full team at CBAM to continue delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients."

Levilain joined AXA Investment Managers in 2005 in Paris as a senior portfolio manager and then became the leader of the European high yield loan team in 2010. Prior to joining AXA, he spent seven years with BNP Paribas, where he held several positions as a loan trader and credit analyst. He graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and obtained a postgraduate degree in finance from the University of Paris I, Pantheon-Sorbonne.

CBAM Partners, an Eldridge Industries business, is an investment management firm and SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2016 by Don Young, Mike Damaso, and Jay Garrett, headquartered in New York. With $11.4 billion of AUM, CBAM specializes in opportunities across the credit spectrum for institutional clients through separately managed accounts, CLOs, and private funds. To learn more about CBAM please visit www.cbam.com

