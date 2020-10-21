Cayman Islands Launches Global Citizen Concierge Program, Prepares to Welcome Long-Term Guests and Digital Nomads with Caymankindness

The Cayman Islands Government Unveils New Tourism Initiative Inviting Telecommuters to Live and Work Remotely in Paradise

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the borders to the Cayman Islands remain closed to commercial airlift and cruise traffic at this time, the Cayman Islands is pleased to officially announce the launch of the Global Citizen Concierge Program (GCCP), a tourism initiative designed for digital nomads looking to take advantage of the flexibility provided by remote work. As thousands of corporations opt to keep their workforce at-home for the foreseeable future, eligible professionals and families can upgrade their home offices significantly, by choosing to live and work remotely in the Cayman Islands for up to two years by acquiring a Global Citizen Certificate. Formally launching on October 21, 2020 and facilitated by the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism and supporting government departments, the GCCP will provide the highest standard of personalized service for long-term guests and global citizens from arrival to departure.

"Global Citizen Concierge provides the perfect opportunity for remote workers to live the life of their dreams on our idyllic shores and amongst our Caymankind people," said Hon. Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism, Moses Kirkconnell. "Our Government has been successful in the face of the global health crisis and we've emerged as a safe haven in the Caribbean. Now more than ever, businesses are embracing the flexibility of digital existence, with many employees seeking a change of scenery and lifestyle. Remote workers can now spend up to two years living and working in the Cayman Islands – reinvigorating their nine-to-five schedules with Caymankindness and elevating their work-life balance with sun, sand, sea and safety in Cayman."

Across the globe, major corporations have adopted flexible work policies, allowing their employees to work wherever they can be productive. With world-class infrastructure and first-rate amenities, the Cayman Islands is the ideal destination for digital nomads. Global citizens can begin their day with a stroll along Seven Mile Beach, snorkel with stingrays in the clear waters of the Caribbean during lunch and be "home for dinner" with offerings from the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean's best locales. Not to mention, remote workers have the unique opportunity to truly immerse themselves in the wonders of island life in the Cayman Islands.

Travelers interested in obtaining a Global Citizen Certificate are invited to apply online. The criteria for the GCCP stipulates the following:

1. Applicants must provide a letter showing proof of employment with an entity outside of the Cayman Islands stating position and annual salary. Minimum salary requirements are as follows:

Individual applicants must make a minimum household income of US$100,000 for single households.

for single households. Applicant with an accompanying spouse/civil partner must make a minimum household income of US$150,000 for two person households.

for two person households. Applicant with a spouse/civil partner and dependent* child or children must make a minimum household income of US$180,000 .

. Applicant with a dependent child or children must make a minimum household income of US$180,000 .

2. Image of valid passport photo page and visa, if relevant for all applicants in party. Please click here to find the most updated visa information.

3. A notarized bank reference.

4. Proof of current health insurance coverage for all applicants in your party.

5. Applicants and adult dependents must provide a police clearance/record or similar documentation based on applicant's country of origin.

*A dependent is considered a spouse, fiancé/fiancée, civil partners, parents, grandparents, siblings, or children up to tertiary education enrollment. Children must be enrolled in a local private school or enrolled in homeschooling.

Global Citizen Certificate Fees

Global Citizen Certificate Fee up to Party of 2 persons: US$1,469 per annum

per annum Global Citizen Certificate Fee for each dependent: US$500 per dependent, per annum

per dependent, per annum Credit Card Processing Fee: 7% of total application fee

For more information on the Cayman Islands and to apply for the Global Citizen Concierge Program, please visit www.visitcaymanislands.com. The Global Citizen Concierge Program call center is open Monday through Friday, 9:00am – 4:30pm CST and Saturday, 10:00am through 2:00pm CST by US Toll Free number: 1-833-418-1191 or by email at globalcitizen@caymanislands.ky.

About the Cayman Islands

Located 480 miles south of Miami in the vibrant tranquility of western Caribbean, this trio of tiny islands is a premier destination for tasteful travellers, adventurous divers, honeymooners and families alike. World-renowned for its idyllic beaches and recognised as a sophisticated, diverse and memorable tourist destination, the Cayman Islands offers spectacular recreational opportunities along with warm and impeccable "Caymankind" service. From large-group trips and business-focused getaways to ultra-luxurious escapes and multi-generational family vacations, the Cayman Islands provides every element needed to keep guests coming back for more. With an abundance of world-class dining options, a host of adventure activities – including snorkeling, diving, jet skiing, caving, and nature trails – and a variety of meeting spaces for groups large and small, the Cayman Islands is well-poised to host any type of traveller or special occasion.

Showcasing the Cayman Islands' most distinct and beautiful natural landscapes, the Department of Tourism upholds its position as the Caribbean's leading luxury lifestyle destination through its latest "Dream in Cayman" advertising campaign. From unmatched settings such as Cayman's world-famous Seven Mile Beach and the iconic Stingray City sand bar, to unique and off-the-radar locations including Crystal Caves and a local backyard orchid garden, the captivating imagery combines a nod to the Cayman Islands' unparalleled product and effortless allure with elements of high-fashion advertising to establish wanderlust among discerning travellers.

To learn more about the Cayman Islands, please go to www.visitcaymanislands.com; www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel advisor.

This material is distributed by Coyne PR on behalf of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

