Caverion to Provide Cleanroom Solutions for Hollister's Manufacturing Plant in Lithuania

HELSINKI, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion and Hollister Incorporated, a global medical device manufacturer, have agreed on a project for the second construction phase of a manufacturing plant in Kaunas, Lithuania. Caverion will implement cleanroom premises that will be the largest in the country. Clean rooms are part of Caverion's Smart Technology offering for which the company sees good growth prospects.

"The construction of our newest cleanroom in Hollister is a key strategic investment in the company and a major part of the infrastructure in our Kaunas operation. We needed a partner that we were confident could deliver a high quality solution, on time and within budget. We appreciate Caverion Lietuva's extensive experience, active participation in the negotiation process and their pragmatic technical solutions, so we decided to continue our partnership with this company," says General Manager of Hollister Lietuva Shane J. Caher.

In the second phase, Caverion will implement the cleanroom premises, chemical storage facilities and outdoor infrastructure for the new manufacturing plant. Production areas will meet ISO 8 cleanliness class in accordance with ISO 14644 standard. The production process control will meet the highest quality standards for the production of medical products.

"Installing more than 2,000 square meters of cleanroom premises is a complex and demanding task. Hollister has selected Caverion competencies for this project and we will execute it in a responsible and professional manner," says Egidijus Šydeikis, Managing Director in Caverion Lithuania.

In the first construction phase, Caverion was responsible for providing Total Technical Solutions for the plant. The total area of the plant in Kaunas will be 30,000 m2. The surface area of the cleanroom premises is nearly 2,250 m2, and the chemical material storage 220 m2. Hollister is investing about EUR 50 million to the plant and it is expected to employ around 300 people over the following years.

Construction of the plant's operational part will be completed in spring 2020.

Read more about our services to industrial clients.

Contact:

Kristina Brogiene

Marketing and Communication Manager

Caverion Lithuania

Tel. +370-614-64164

kristina.brogiene@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-to-provide-cleanroom-solutions-for-hollister-s-manufacturing-plant-in-lithuania,c3007027

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion