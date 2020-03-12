Caverion to Equip Premium Property "VolTair" With Sustainable Building Technology in Berlin, Germany

HELSINKI, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has won a contract for Total Technical Solutions for the new office and commercial property "VolTair" in Berlin, Germany. Caverion will execute the technical solutions of Automation, Cooling, Security and Safety, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, Heating and Sanitation, Information and Communication Services as well as Electricity for Volt Berlin GmbH & Co. KG.

The building complex has already received pre-certification according to the LEED Gold sustainability standard and is aimed to also meet the WiredScore Gold certification upon completion. To achieve this goal, Caverion is installing, among others, energy-saving LED lighting, presence detectors and, in the office areas, ventilation systems with energy-efficient heat recovery.

"A premium property in Berlin's prime location is being built. It was important for us to find an experienced partner for the building services engineering who has the necessary capacities for a project of this size," says Ralph Middecke, Project Manager at ABG Real Estate Group. Together with Felix Gädeke, the company forms the Joint Venture Volt Berlin GmbH & Co. KG.

"The short duration and the inner-city location of the project place increased demands on the logistics. This is where we benefit from our experience with similar construction projects: We are able to meet the growing demands of our customers and assist them to achieve their environmental targets," says Frank Krause, Executive Vice President, Caverion Germany.

On a gross floor area of approximately 34,000 square metres, new space for offices, gastronomy and trade is being created in the project in the centre of the German capital city. The office landscapes will feature flexible floor plans that can be divided and adapted to the individual needs of the tenants.

Work by Caverion will start in June 2020 and is expected to be completed at the end of 2021. For Caverion Volt Berlin GmbH & Co. KG belongs to Caverion's Real Estate Developers customer segment. Read more about our services.

