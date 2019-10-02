Caverion to Electrify the New HUS Bridge Hospital in Helsinki, Finland

Caverion Corporation Investor News 2 October 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion is to implement the electrification of the new Bridge Hospital commissioned by HUS, Joint Authority of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District. The contracts comprising the ST and SY sections of the new hospital have been signed with the construction company SRV. The Bridge Hospital is the biggest construction project in the history of HUS.

"The Bridge Hospital will be an important part of the functions in the Meilahti Hospital area. It is important for us to have high-quality and functional facilities that support demanding specialist medical care. It is great that Caverion is the electrical contractor of the project as they have experience in demanding hospital construction and the related electrotechnical solutions," says Marita Perälä, Project Manager at HUS Real Estate.

The Bridge Hospital to be built in the Meilahti Hospital area will replace Töölö Hospital and part of the current Department of Oncology's functions. The building will be linked both functionally and physically to Meilahti Tower Hospital, Triangle Hospital and the sections of the Department of Oncology that will remain in operation. The Meilahti Hospitals will become a uniform entity comprising the Tower, Triangle and Bridge Hospital. Caverion's electrification project for the Bridge Hospital covers approximately 72,000 gross square metres.

"This large-scale project is challenging in many ways and we want to make sure on our part that the hospital is safe and user-friendly for patients and staff when completed. Caverion is currently involved in several hospital projects across the country," says Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland.

Demanding hospital construction work

"The Bridge Hospital project involves technically demanding hospital construction work. The hospital will have a great deal of demanding premises, such as intensive care facilities, operating theatres, and imaging facilities. It is great to have the new hospital electrified with a highly competent and familiar partner. Caverion has also implemented the electrical installation of our largest hospital construction project at Hospital Nova in Jyväskylä," says Mirja Serenius, Project Director at SRV.

The Bridge Hospital will provide patients with high-quality care in a comfortable, safe, accessible and environmentally responsible environment. Energy efficiency will be particularly emphasised in hospital equipment choices. The interior construction work of the Bridge Hospital's patient rooms will be done using a method based on takt time production, with teams following a predetermined pace and work area division. This will ensure efficient and timely progress of the work. The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2022.

SRV belongs to Caverion's General Contractors client segment.

