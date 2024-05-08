Caverion to deliver process electrical and instrumentation installations in the Stora Enso Oulu mill

Caverion Corporation Investor News 8 May 2024 at 10:15 EET

HELSINKI, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oulu Oy has chosen Caverion to deliver work related to process electrics and instrumentation installations in their Oulu mill. The work is related to the project, where one of the production lines in the Oulu mill is converted into a consumer packaging board line.

"We are happy to show our expertise in this project which continues significant forestry investments in Finland. Caverion has the most extensive network of service centres and project professionals in Finland, employing hundreds of skilled installers, with strong experience in process electrical and instrumentation installation," says Kari Aalto, Head of Infrastructure and Industrial Projects, Caverion Industry.

The project has a high employment impact in the Oulu region over the next year. Caverion's work has started on March 2024 and will end by the end of this year.

Kari Aalto, Head of Infrastructure and Industrial Projects, Caverion Industry, +358 40 5662127, kari.aalto@caverion.com

