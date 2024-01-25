Caverion to deliver building solutions for Technopolis' new building in Finland

HELSINKI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has agreed with construction company YIT to deliver building solutions and technical systems for Technopolis' new campus building in Otaniemi, Espoo. The building will be used by the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd.

The new research building is the third phase of the Innopoli 4 campus. YIT Finland is responsible for the construction of the research building, which will cover an area of approximately 7,900 gross square metres.

Caverion will be responsible for the building solutions and the building automation. Caverion's implementation will also include refrigeration systems for the cold rooms and special technologies such as gas, hydraulics, research electricity and fume hood automation.

"In recent years, we have implemented a number of projects in good and smooth cooperation with Caverion, including schools and offices. The Technopolis project now under construction is a good continuation of our cooperation. The operating models created in previous projects provide an excellent basis for the successful delivery of a technically challenging research building," says Matti Sarikkola, Vice President, Business Construction Service, from YIT.

"We are delighted to be able to work with YIT on this versatile and technically demanding project. I believe that our experience in large-scale projects gives us a good basis for providing future building users with comfortable and functional facilities," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland and Baltics division.

Energy-wise solutions for the campus

The new building comprises eight floors and a lower research wing. The building will include laboratory space and related functions, as well as special research facilities.

The building will also have roof-mounted solar power panels as one of the building's energy sources. The project is seeking LEED Gold environmental certification for the current phase.

Innopoli 4 is a three-building property belonging to Technopolis' Otaniemi campus. The first phase was completed in 2020, the second phase in 2023 and the third phase will be ready in 2025. The new facilities will provide a modern working environment for almost 900 VTT employees.

