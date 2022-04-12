Caverion supports Hauni Maschinenbau to achieve its sustainability targets at production site in Hamburg, Germany

HELSINKI, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion and mechanical engineering company Hauni Maschinenbau are expanding their cooperation for technical maintenance services at production site in Hamburg, Germany. In addition to cooling and ventilation, the new agreement will include also building automation, heating and sanitation.

"With Caverion, we have a partner that supports us in achieving the goals of our sustainability program: to reduce water and energy consumption and, as a result, to reduce CO 2 emissions," explains Matthias Wingerath, Head of Facility Management at Hauni Maschinenbau GmbH.

The Hauni Maschinenbau production site, with production and administration buildings, has grown continuously since the 1950s. Six Caverion service technicians work permanently on site and take care of the smooth operation of the facilities. Additionally, Caverion's energy advisors will conduct an energy analysis of the existing facilities. Based on the data collected, measures will be developed to increase the efficiency of the technical facilities and to reduce the energy consumption and costs.

Hauni Maschinenbau GmbH, with its headquarters in Hamburg, is the leading brand of the Hauni Group and synonymous with first class mechanical engineering from Germany. Its product portfolio includes machinery and equipment for the production of paper drinking straws, cigarettes and filters.

For more information, please contact:

Holger Winkelsträter, Head of Marketing and Communication, Caverion Germany, +49 89 374288 117, holger.winkelstraeter@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-supports-hauni-maschinenbau-to-achieve-its-sustainability-targets-at-production-site-in-ham,c3544943

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion