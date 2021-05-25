Caverion participates in the urban transformation of Kiruna, Sweden when LKAB builds new police facilities

HELSINKI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The town of Kiruna in Northern Sweden is under a historical urban transformation as the town center is to be moved three kilometers to the east, to create land space for mining company LKAB:s iron ore mining. About 20 buildings are being moved as such but there will be many new buildings, such as new facilities for the Swedish Police Authority in Kiruna.

The new police facilities will be built in Kiruna's new city center and will be classified as Miljöbyggnad silver. The construction company Peab, which has been contracted by LKAB to construct the new facilities, has chosen Caverion as its partner for building solutions, including building management system for controlling the building, fire safety solutions, cooling, electricity, ventilation and heating and sanitation.



"We are proud to be involved in the urban transformation of Kiruna, it is both interesting and challenging. This is an exciting project in which we are building modern facilities for the Swedish Police and their variety of functions. It is reassuring to have an established partner like Caverion on the installation side," says Susanne Hallberg, Regional Manager Peab.

"Developing sustainable and smart environments and conditions in urban environments is part of our assignments every day, but we are rarely involved in a city relocation. This is an exceptional transformation even in global scale and our people are excited to be part of it and work aside our long-term partner Peab to provide safe and modern facilities for the local authority. It feels good to contribute with modern property automation - Caverion's own BMS-system creates synergies between the building solutions and provides energy-efficient buildings and sustainable footprints," says Juha Mennander, Head of Caverion Sweden Division.

In the historical transformation of the town of Kiruna, northernmost town of Sweden, around 6,000 people of the total 19,000 will need to move. It is necessary for mining company LKAB, owned by the Swedish government, to claim more land for its iron ore mining. By 2035, the current city center will be phased out and the new, developed center will be in place.

Developer for the project is LKAB, which has contracted Peab for the construction of the new facilities. The new police station with four floors is expected to be completed and turned over to the end client, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB (SBB), in the spring of 2023.

