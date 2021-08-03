Caverion equips battery factory with ventilation technology in Thuringia, Germany

HELSINKI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the largest Chinese manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, is building a production facility for accumulators for electric vehicles in Arnstadt, Thuringia, Germany. The general contractor Exyte Central Europe GmbH has commissioned Caverion to design and install the ventilation technology in the production building and in four auxiliary buildings. The value of this order is approximately EUR 25 million.

Caverion is creating a dry room environment for production where the air humidity can be carefully controlled and, depending on the requirements, reduced. At the same time, supply and exhaust air systems are installed. Within the dry room, Caverion will also implement a large clean room where temperature, pressure, and particles will also be controlled on top of humidity. Furthermore, the company is responsible for the ventilation technology in the clean room.

"This production facility helps to accelerate society's move towards e-mobility and reduced emissions and therefore also fits our Caverion sustainability goals. Over the next 18 months, our customer will build a 600-meter-long and 230-meter-wide production hall. Careful planning and good project management along with our expertise regarding demanding cleanroom requirements will ensure that we will complete the order within this ambitious project schedule," explains Manfred Simmet, Head of Division Germany at Caverion.

Exyte Central Europe and CATL belong to Caverions Industrial Customer Client Segment.

For more information, please contact:

Holger Winkelsträter, Head of Marketing and Communication, Caverion Germany, +49 89 374 288 117, holger.winkelstraeter@caverion.com

Barbara Gehrmann, Marketing and Communication, Caverion Germany, +49 991 3104 287, barbara.gehrmann@caverion.com

