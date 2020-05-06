Caverion Corporation Will Redeem its Outstanding Hybrid Notes

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 6 May 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)

HELSINKI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation ("Caverion" or the "Company") announces that it will exercise its right to redeem its remaining EUR 66.06 million hybrid notes (the "2017 Capital Securities") issued on 16 June 2017 (ISIN: FI4000266614).

The outstanding EUR 66.06 million 2017 Capital Securities will be redeemed in full on 16 June 2020 (the "Redemption Date") in accordance with its terms and conditions. On the Redemption Date, Caverion will pay the holders of the outstanding 2017 Capital Securities a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the note together with any accrued interest to, but excluding the Redemption Date.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable and is given to the calculation agent and holders of the 2017 Capital Securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2017 Capital Securities.

