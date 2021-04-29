Caverion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 29 April 2021 at 8.10 a.m. EEST

Caverion will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2021 on Thursday 10 February 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). Annual Review 2021 including the financial statements will be published during week 9/2022, at the latest.

In addition, Caverion will publish three financial reports in 2022:

Interim report for January−March on 28 April 2022

Half yearly report for January−June on 4 August 2022

Interim report for January−September on 3 November 2022

Half yearly report and interim reports will be published at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time. Caverion follows a so called silent period 30 days before the announcement of the said financial reports.

Caverion Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 28 March 2022 in Helsinki, Finland. Caverion's Board of Directors will summon the Annual General Meeting at a later date. Possible request from a shareholder to have a matter dealt with by the Annual General Meeting shall be submitted in writing no later than 14 January 2022 to Caverion Corporation, Anne Viitala, P.O. Box 71, FI-01601 Vantaa or by e-mail to AGM@caverion.com



Anne Viitala, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 40 511 6151, anne.viitala@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

