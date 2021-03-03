HELSINKI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 3 March 2021 at 10.30 a.m. EET

Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2020 is published

Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2020 has been published today. The Annual Review includes the Board of Directors' Report, the consolidated financial statements (IFRS), the parent company financial statements (FAS) and the Auditors' report and more.

For the first time, the Financial Statements are also published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The auditing firm Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Caverion's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

In addition, Caverion has published its Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report and Sustainability Report for 2020.

The Annual Review, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and the Sustainability Report are attached to this release as PDF files and the Annual Review containing the Financial Statements also as an XHTML file. All documents will also be available at www.caverion.com/annualreview.

Caverion does not publish the reports in printed format.

