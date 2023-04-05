Caverion Board withdraws recommendation from North Holdings 3's offer and unanimously recommends Crayfish BidCo's offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

HELSINKI, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation (the "Board") announced on 23 March 2023 that it expected to withdraw its recommendation for North Holdings 3 Oy (the "Bain Consortium") tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") that are not held by Caverion or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or individually a "Share") (the "Bain Consortium Offer") and instead recommend the tender offer from Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Triton") (the "Triton Offer"), unless the Bain Consortium no later than 4 April 2023 presents an offer that is at least equally favourable to the shareholders of Caverion as the Triton Offer.

The Board compared the offer price of EUR 8.75 per Share (adjusted for the EUR 0.20/Share dividend approved by Caverion's annual general meeting on 27 March 2023 (the "Dividend")) (the "Triton Offer Price"), with prices offered by the Bain Consortium of (i) EUR 7.80/Share (adjusted for the Dividend) to be paid in cash in connection with completion or (ii) a fixed cash payment of EUR 8.30/Share (adjusted for the Dividend) nine (9) months after the completion (the "Bain Consortium Offer Price"). In comparing the two offers as a whole (including from financial and deliverability points of view and taking into account also anticipated timing and regulatory aspects, as well as risks relating to each offer), the Board considered the Triton Offer Price to be sufficiently higher than the Bain Consortium Offer Price to outweigh the higher risks included in Triton's offer and, therefore, Triton's offer to be more attractive to shareholders than the Bain Consortium's offer. The Board refers to its release dated 23 March 2023 for a comparison and relative assessment of the Triton Offer and the Bain Consortium Offer.

The Board notes that the Bain Consortium's right to match period has expired on 4 April 2023 without any improvements announced in the terms of the Bain Consortium Offer. Consequently, the Board has decided to withdraw its recommendation for the Bain Consortium Offer and instead unanimously recommend the Triton Offer. The statement of the Board regarding the Triton Offer as well as the updated statement of the Board regarding the Bain Consortium Offer have been attached in their entirety to this stock exchange release.

The Chairman of the Board, Mats Paulsson, comments on the Board's change in recommendation as follows:

"As a result of a thorough assessment, the Board has decided to recommend the Triton Offer. We welcome Triton's commitment to Caverion through a 9.97% shareholding, which is expected to increase to 29.91% once the conditional share purchases have been completed. Triton has an impressive track record in building successful businesses. Our view is that Triton can contribute to the development of Caverion's business for the benefit of our customers, partners and employees."

Cooperation agreement with Triton

Caverion has on 5 April 2023 entered into a co-operation agreement with Triton (the "Cooperation Agreement"), in which Caverion and Triton undertake to, among other things, assist and cooperate with each other in relation to consummation of the Triton Offer.

Under the Cooperation Agreement, each of Caverion and Triton shall use its reasonable best efforts to do or cause to be done all reasonably required actions and to assist and cooperate with the other party in doing all the things necessary or advisable to consummate the Triton Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions, including, for example, (i) the making of all required registrations and filings with relevant competition authorities in applicable jurisdictions, and with any other governmental entities or regulatory authorities (including any supplements or amendments thereto), in each case as reasonably required for the completion of the Triton Offer, and (ii) the obtaining of all necessary consents, approvals or waivers from third parties as and to the extent required for the completion of the Triton Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Triton Offer. Furthermore, Caverion and Triton have undertaken to provide each other certain information that may be necessary for the purposes of Triton Offer and/or the Cooperation Agreement.

The Cooperation Agreement further includes certain limited customary undertakings by both parties, such as conduct of the Caverion Group's business in the ordinary course of business until the date of the settlements of the completion trades with respect to the Shares tendered in the Triton Offer or, as applicable, the termination of the Cooperation Agreement, and the undertaking by Triton to provide copies of the agreements relating to Triton's financing agreements for the Triton Offer (including any material amendments thereto) to Caverion or to its representatives, upon Caverion's request.

The Cooperation Agreement automatically expires on the earlier of the completion of the Triton Offer, and the date (if any) on which Triton publicly announces that it will (i) not complete the Triton Offer, (ii) allow the Triton Offer to lapse, or (iii) withdraw the Triton Offer. Notwithstanding the above, both Caverion and Triton have the right to terminate the Cooperation Agreement with immediate effect in case the Board has decided to withdraw its recommendation pursuant to its fiduciary duties. Termination of the Cooperation Agreement shall not entail any liability for the terminating party, provided that the terminating party has otherwise complied with its obligations under the Cooperation Agreement.

Under the Cooperation Agreement, the Board may at any time withdraw, modify, cancel or amend its recommendation for the Triton Offer issued on 5 April 2023 to accept the Triton Offer (the "Recommendation") and take actions contradictory to the Recommendation if such withdrawal, modification, cancellation or amendment of the Recommendation or contrary action is required for the Board to comply with its mandatory fiduciary duties towards the holders of the Shares under Finnish laws and regulations.

Termination of the combination agreement with the Bain Consortium

Caverion has also terminated the combination agreement signed on 3 November 2022 with the Bain Consortium (as amended on 24 January 2023, the "Combination Agreement"). According to the Combination Agreement, if the Combination Agreement is terminated by either party as a result of the Board withdrawing, modifying, cancelling or amending its recommendation for the Bain Consortium Offer, Caverion shall reimburse to the Bain Consortium any and all of its documented out-of-pocket expenses and costs incurred in connection with the Combination Agreement and the Bain Consortium Offer, up to the maximum amount of EUR 10,000,000 in the aggregate. The cost coverage does not have an impact on the Triton Offer.

The Board received an opinion, dated April 4, 2023, from Caverion's exclusive financial adviser, Bank of America Europe DAC, Stockholm branch ("BofA Securities"), to the effect that, as of the date of such opinion, the Triton Offer Price to be paid to holders of Shares (other than Triton and its affiliates) pursuant to the Triton Offer, was fair, from a financial point of view, to such holders, which opinion was based upon and subject to the assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations and qualifications on the review undertaken as more fully described in such opinion (the "Opinion"). The Opinion was provided for the use and benefit of the Board and does not constitute a recommendation as to whether any holders of Shares should tender such Shares in connection with the Triton Offer, how any holders of Shares should act in connection with the Triton Offer or any related matter.

ABOUT CAVERION

Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of December 2022, there were almost 14,500 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries.

