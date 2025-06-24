Causaly Launches AI-powered Competitive Intelligence Application for Research Scientists

New Pipeline Graph unifies competitive insights with preclinical research on a single AI platform to accelerate drug target identification and increase commercial success

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Causaly today announced Pipeline Graph, giving life sciences research and development teams a more effective and efficient way to do competitive intelligence earlier in drug discovery. The AI-powered application lets scientists proactively find and access competitive insights while they evaluate viable drug targets, helping them make confident pipeline decisions faster before investing in costly drug development programs.

Pipeline Graph builds upon the industry's most advanced AI platform for scientific discovery and other recent innovations, including Causaly Discover and Causaly Deep Research. Causaly connects 500 million facts and 70 million directional relationships across eight relationship types in a knowledge graph, adding more than four million data points monthly. Pipeline Graph now extends drug discovery research beyond biomedical information to include competitive intelligence – all with a single platform that fits within scientists' existing workflows.

Currently, scientists often rely on outside teams for insights or struggle with fragmented competitive intelligence spread across disconnected tools, requiring extensive manual effort to find relevant information. Existing databases overwhelm users with data, have coverage gaps for novel targets, and lack timely updates. Without a central hub, critical insights remain buried in presentations and emails, making effective communication from scientists to leadership time-consuming and inefficient.

"The industry has been forced to settle for competitive intelligence products that lack AI innovation and require too much manual effort," said Yiannis Kiachopoulos, co-founder and CEO of Causaly. "Pipeline Graph gives scientists an AI-native application built specifically for life sciences that brings competitive intelligence into preclinical research. We aim to help teams access structured and unstructured data – no matter if it's external or internal – for complete biomedical and competitive information that accelerate discoveries to market."

Pipeline Graph eliminates outdated tools by embedding competitive intelligence in the same Causaly AI platform scientists already use for research. Scientific evidence, pipeline data, safety and efficacy insights, and AI-powered analysis are combined into one platform from sources such as scientific literature, clinical trials, news, and websites. This helps scientists quickly connect the dots between target identification and commercial viability.

Pipeline Graph will be available in July 2025. To learn how scientists can bring competitive intelligence into the early drug discovery process, request a demo and also register for our upcoming Pipeline Graph webinar.

