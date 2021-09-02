CATO SMS Appoints Vice President Of Regulatory Strategy

Dr. Vesely has achieved a distinguished career with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Most recently, he served as the agency's immunology therapeutic products scientific leader for the evaluation of immunomodulators for the COVID-19 response team. Dr. Vesely also was head of the EMA's Rheumatology, Respiratory, Gastroenterology and Immunology office. He joined the agency in 2009 as scientific administrator of paediatric medicines.

Prior to the EMA, Dr. Vesely gained extensive experience in faculty and medical positions at hospitals across Europe, including serving as health care deputy for the head of the Paediatric Department at the Faculty Children's Hospital in Košice, Slovakia. He is highly regarded for his contributions to research and industry organisations, including:

publishing 80+ research papers and articles in international and national journals

contributing to 10 clinical trials and international research projects in paediatric rheumatology

serving as the national coordinator of Slovakia for the Paediatric Rheumatology International Trials Organisation (PRINTO)

for the Paediatric Rheumatology International Trials Organisation (PRINTO) holding the positions of president of 11 th Congress and member of the Council of the Paediatric Rheumatology European Society (PReS)

Congress and member of the Council of the Paediatric Rheumatology European Society (PReS) serving as a member of the juvenile idiopathic arthritis working group for Outcome Measures in Rheumatology (OMERACT)

"Richard adds another valuable dimension of therapeutic knowledge and European regulatory experience to our team of global thought leaders specialising in regulatory strategy and submissions. His extensive portfolio of work with distinguished medical bodies and regulatory organizations across Europe will benefit our customers immensely, particularly in advancing their complex development programs," said Mark A. Goldberg, M.D., executive chairman, CATO SMS.

Dr. Vesely earned his medical degree from Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Košice, Slovakia. He is proficient in five languages, including Slovak, English, Czech, Italian and Russian.

About CATO SMS

CATO SMS is a global provider of clinical research solutions, including strategic consulting and full-service clinical trial operations. With more than 30 years of experience focusing on the needs of small and emerging biopharmaceutical companies, CATO SMS effectively designs and executes studies ⁠— from strategy to approval ⁠— in complex indications and modalities across a variety of therapeutic areas with a proven center of excellence in oncology. CATO SMS' regulatory, therapeutic and operational expertise enables the company to meet goals and exceed expectations. Visit CATO-SMS.com for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607246/Dr_Richard_Vesely.jpg

Related Links

https://www.cato-sms.com/



SOURCE CATO SMS