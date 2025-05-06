Cato Networks Transforms Global Partner Program to Fuel Scalable and Profitable SASE Growth for Partners

Designed for flexibility and simplicity, the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program makes it easy for partners to do business with Cato

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced a significant evolution to its global partner program. Purpose-built for the modern channel, the new Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program introduces specialization tracks, tiers, and zero upfront financial commitment. Additionally, the Cato Managed SASE (MSASE) Partner Platform—introduced in June 2024—will continue to serve as a core framework of the new program to simplify, accelerate, and scale SASE delivery for partners.

Gartner® estimates the market for SASE will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 26.0% over five years, reaching $28.5 billion by 2028. Additionally, Gartner estimates 50% of new SASE deployments will be based on a single-vendor SASE platform offering, up from 25% in 2024. As enterprises shift towards SASE, partners offering a true SASE platform are best positioned to meet business requirements and differentiate in a highly competitive market. Cato is enabling partners to lead in this transition with the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program.

The Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program is built on three core principles that break with legacy models: transparency, predictable revenue with scalable growth, and maximized gross profit. With clear pricing, built-in sales tools, and a reliable profitability framework, the new program helps partners accelerate deal cycles, grow recurring revenue, and boost margins over time.

"Our partners asked, and we listened. When designing a best-in-class partner program, we landed on four key tenants: predictable profitability, flexibility, simplicity, and differentiation. Put simply, our program reflects how partners want to work today," said Karl Soderlund, global channel chief at Cato Networks. "We're making it radically easier for partners to scale their SASE business with a platform that's proven to win in the market. When partners get our SASE platform in the hands of a customer, seven out of ten times, they win. That's the power of a true SASE platform in the channel."

Introducing the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program

Cato's vision is clear: to be the most partner-centric SASE company in the world. This new program is not just an evolution. It's a promise to help partners win, grow, and lead in the SASE market. Legacy partner programs often impose rigid, outdated structures that ignore how partners go-to-market. These legacy models introduce complexity, hinder flexibility, and slow down recurring revenue. Cato takes a new approach with a partner program built for agility, scale, and repeatable partner success.

The Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program includes:

Partner go-to-market choice: A modular program includes specialization tracks for each partner type, including value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), service providers (SPs), distributors, and technology service distributors (TSDs)/agents.

A modular program includes specialization tracks for each partner type, including value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), service providers (SPs), distributors, and technology service distributors (TSDs)/agents. Partner engagement choice: A tiered program adapts to the partner's business needs and provides the flexibility to scale alongside the partner's growth, while ensuring benefits and support are included at every stage. The new tiers—Starter (entry level) and Advanced (top level)—reflect a partner's level of engagement, investment, and performance.

A tiered program adapts to the partner's business needs and provides the flexibility to scale alongside the partner's growth, while ensuring benefits and support are included at every stage. The new tiers—Starter (entry level) and Advanced (top level)—reflect a partner's level of engagement, investment, and performance. Zero upfront financial commitment: New partners can start selling Cato with no upfront capital expenditure (CapEx), no hidden costs, and immediate access to onboarding, certifications, and tools that drive faster results.

New partners can start selling Cato with no upfront capital expenditure (CapEx), no hidden costs, and immediate access to onboarding, certifications, and tools that drive faster results. Access to the Cato MSASE Partner Platform: Every partner gains access to Cato MSASE, including certifications, co-branding opportunities, multi-tenancy, and upselling tools—with no restrictions based on partner type. Whether leveraging Cato MSASE for certifications or utilizing the centralized multi-tenant dashboard, partners have the freedom to decide how to maximize value within a framework that is entirely free to use.

Additionally, partners can earn a "Powered by Cato" designation when adopting Cato as their SASE platform. More than 150 partners are "Powered by Cato."

Cato will continue to offer the existing Cato Distinguished Support Provider (CDSP) accreditation, which recognizes partners with the technical expertise to deliver high-quality support independently and help customers resolve issues faster—with less need for direct involvement from Cato.

Supporting Quotes

Lucas Marquardt, vice president of sales, North America at Alchemy Technology Group: "With the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program, Cato has eliminated the guesswork we experience with other partner programs by providing clear discounting, transparent pricing, and deal protection that we believe is industry leading. Ultimately, Cato is making it simple for us to close deals with a SASE platform that's best-in-class."

"With the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program, Cato has eliminated the guesswork we experience with other partner programs by providing clear discounting, transparent pricing, and deal protection that we believe is industry leading. Ultimately, Cato is making it simple for us to close deals with a SASE platform that's best-in-class." Rachel Brindley , senior director, channels at Canalys: "Canalys research shows that more than 90% of cybersecurity technology spending goes to, through and with partners globally. Cato's refreshed partner program focuses on driving engagement via partners, ease of doing business, supporting partners to develop their services, and supporting partners with customer use-cases."

"Canalys research shows that more than 90% of cybersecurity technology spending goes to, through and with partners globally. Cato's refreshed partner program focuses on driving engagement via partners, ease of doing business, supporting partners to develop their services, and supporting partners with customer use-cases." Stephen Faulkner , chief technologist for security at CDW UK: "With the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program, Cato is providing a clear pathway for solution providers like us with the specialization tracks. Cato has designed a program that will allow us to be flexible and move quickly. We look forward to continuing to serve as a strategic partner with Cato to further accelerate SASE adoption."

"With the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program, Cato is providing a clear pathway for solution providers like us with the specialization tracks. Cato has designed a program that will allow us to be flexible and move quickly. We look forward to continuing to serve as a strategic partner with Cato to further accelerate SASE adoption." Markus Woehrle , business development manager (Managed WAN) at fernao magellan GmbH: "With the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program, Cato is introducing a structured model that will help us win more deals faster. Overall, Cato has done a phenomenal job to build out its SASE platform. Cato makes it easy for us because we have one platform to deliver to customers instead of having to deliver multiple point solutions and piecemeal it together."

"With the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program, Cato is introducing a structured model that will help us win more deals faster. Overall, Cato has done a phenomenal job to build out its SASE platform. Cato makes it easy for us because we have one platform to deliver to customers instead of having to deliver multiple point solutions and piecemeal it together." Bert Kamper , CTO at Horizon Telecom: "We believe that the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program introduces a unique approach that sets Cato apart in the industry. The new partner program's specialization track for MSPs gives us a significant advantage in the SASE market. We are best equipped to deliver a best-in-class managed SASE service in a way that makes our customers happy."

"We believe that the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program introduces a unique approach that sets Cato apart in the industry. The new partner program's specialization track for MSPs gives us a significant advantage in the SASE market. We are best equipped to deliver a best-in-class managed SASE service in a way that makes our customers happy." Jérôme Beaufils, CEO at SASETY: "The Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program provides the tools, resources, and structure we need to scale our managed SASE business efficiently and deliver value to customers. Cato's focus on partner success is evident in the tailored support provided for MSPs like us."

Availability

The Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program is generally available for partners globally.

Resources

For more information about the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program, visit the partner page and read the blog.

For more information about the Cato MSASE Partner Platform, visit the Cato MSASE page.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

