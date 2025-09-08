Cato Networks Named to 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 for a Second Consecutive Year

Recognition underscores Cato's leadership and innovation in the SASE market, which is now the dominant model for enterprise convergence

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced it has been named to the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 list for a second year in a row. According to Forbes, it is the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"Being named to the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 for the second consecutive year is a powerful validation of Cato's vision and execution," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO at Cato Networks. "From day one, we set out to fix what was broken in IT security—a fragmented, overly complex landscape—and replace it with SASE. As enterprises increasingly demand operational efficiency and business agility, we deliver a single, cloud-native platform that converges security and networking to meet those demands at scale. This recognition from Forbes reflects how Cato is shaping the future of secure enterprise connectivity."

Cato's Business Momentum: Leadership, Growth, Scale, and Innovation

The inclusion in the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 for Cato follows a year of accelerated momentum across multiple fronts:

First-ever acquisition: In September 2025 , Cato announced it acquired Aim Security, a visionary leader of AI security. This is Cato's first-ever acquisition and will further expand the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, enabling secure enterprise adoption of AI agents and public and private AI applications.

In , Cato announced it acquired Aim Security, a visionary leader of AI security. This is Cato's first-ever acquisition and will further expand the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, enabling secure enterprise adoption of AI agents and public and private AI applications. Customer growth: Cato now serves more than 3,500 enterprise customers across more than 190 countries, 50,000 connected sites, and 1.5 million remote users secured by ZTNA. With more enterprises retiring legacy VPNs, firewalls, and MPLS backbones, Cato enables rapid migration to a unified, cloud-native SASE architecture—without disruption or complexity.

Cato now serves more than 3,500 enterprise customers across more than 190 countries, 50,000 connected sites, and 1.5 million remote users secured by ZTNA. With more enterprises retiring legacy VPNs, firewalls, and MPLS backbones, Cato enables rapid migration to a unified, cloud-native SASE architecture—without disruption or complexity. Product innovation: Over the past year, Cato has expanded the Cato SASE Cloud Platform with the announcements of Cato DEM, Cato Safe TLS Inspection, Cato IoT/OT Security, Cato LAN NGFW, GenAI security controls for Cato CASB, and Cato Autonomous Policies. With Cato Autonomous Policies specifically, Cato's platform now includes agentic AI capabilities that automate log analysis, streamline policy enforcement, and optimize performance—helping IT shift from reactive management to strategic innovation.

Over the past year, Cato has expanded the Cato SASE Cloud Platform with the announcements of Cato DEM, Cato Safe TLS Inspection, Cato IoT/OT Security, Cato LAN NGFW, GenAI security controls for Cato CASB, and Cato Autonomous Policies. With Cato Autonomous Policies specifically, Cato's platform now includes agentic AI capabilities that automate log analysis, streamline policy enforcement, and optimize performance—helping IT shift from reactive management to strategic innovation. Industry leadership: In July 2025 , Cato announced it was named to the 2025 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms for a second consecutive year. According to Gartner, by 2028, 70% of SD-WAN purchases and 50% of new SASE deployments will be part of a single-vendor SASE platform offering (up from 25% and 30% in 2025, respectively).¹ This is a model pioneered by Cato, whose unified platform continues to set the standard for the industry.

In , Cato announced it was named to the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms for a second consecutive year. According to Gartner, by 2028, 70% of SD-WAN purchases and 50% of new SASE deployments will be part of a single-vendor SASE platform offering (up from 25% and 30% in 2025, respectively).¹ This is a model pioneered by Cato, whose unified platform continues to set the standard for the industry. New funding: In June 2025 , Cato announced its Series G funding round, raising $359 million . The investment brings Cato's valuation to more than $4.8 billion and total funding to more than $1 billion . In September 2025 , Cato announced an extension of its Series G funding round with an additional $50 million investment, bringing the total round to $409 million .

In , Cato announced its Series G funding round, raising . The investment brings Cato's valuation to more than and total funding to more than . In , Cato announced an extension of its Series G funding round with an additional investment, bringing the total round to . Global expansion: In March 2025 , Cato announced a major expansion of its research and development (R&D) center in Prague—its European engineering hub.

In , Cato announced a major expansion of its research and development (R&D) center in Prague—its European engineering hub. Revenue expansion: In February 2025 , Cato announced its 2024 annual recurring revenue (ARR) surpassed $250 million in 2024, a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 46% compared to 2023. In September 2025 , Cato announced it surpassed the $300M ARR milestone.

In , Cato announced its 2024 annual recurring revenue (ARR) surpassed in 2024, a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 46% compared to 2023. In , Cato announced it surpassed the ARR milestone. Partner innovation: In recent months, Cato announced a significant evolution of its global partner program and introduced Cato Private PoP for service providers.

Overall, this recognition affirms Cato's leadership in converged cloud networking and security—delivering the simplicity, visibility, and scale that modern enterprises demand. As the adoption of AI accelerates, Cato's unified platform is uniquely positioned to power what's next.

The 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 is published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2025 issue of Forbes magazine.

Gartner Disclaimer

¹ Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms, Jonathan Forest, Neil MacDonald, Dale Koeppen, 9 July 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.