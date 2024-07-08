Cato Networks Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE

Cato SASE Cloud Platform continues to shape the enterprise security market

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the company as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE.

"Cato's true SASE platform is the antidote to IT complexity that persists in the face of ongoing so-called 'platformization' efforts," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO at Cato Networks. "Cato pioneered the SASE market and is shaping its future with best-in-class customer experience and a train of innovations that deliver on SASE's promise."

Built from its inception to be a platform, the Cato SASE Cloud combines operational excellence and an elegant customer experience. Cato's autonomous cloud service offloads IT from the grunt work of extending, upgrading, patching, and scaling security infrastructure while sustaining resiliency and availability. "Platformization" is a portfolio approach to SASE and attempts to integrate multiple acquired products with differing code bases, form factors, policy engines, and data lakes into a single platform – an impossible task that is apparent to anyone familiar with the two approaches.

"We believe this Gartner recognition reflects what our customers experience with Cato every day," continued Kramer.

As of July 3, 2024, on Gartner Peer Insights™, the Cato SASE Cloud Platform had an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 for single-vendor SASE and 183 verified reviews – more than 10x of any Leader in the single-vendor SASE Magic Quadrant.

Cato Expands the Scope of Single-Vendor SASE

Gartner defines single-vendor secure access service edge (SASE) offerings as those that deliver multiple converged-network and security-as-a-service capabilities, such as software-defined WAN, secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, network firewalling and zero trust network access. These offerings use a cloud-centric architecture and are delivered by one vendor.1

The Cato SASE Cloud Platform extends beyond the original definition of SASE to deliver world-class performance and empower IT teams to eliminate threats and troubleshoot network incidents faster. Cato owns and manages the global cloud network, delivering an exceptional SASE experience to any enterprise worldwide. Functionally, Cato extends beyond threat prevention of the original SASE scope with SASE-managed endpoint protection (EPP/EDR) and SASE-based extended detection and response (XDR), the first AI-driven networking and security incident detection and response platform.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE, Andrew Lerner, Jonathan Forest, Neil McDonald, Charlie Winckless, 3 July 2024

