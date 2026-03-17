Cato Networks Introduces the Industry's First GPU-Powered SASE Platform with Native AI Security

Cato Neural Edge embeds NVIDIA GPUs across Cato's global private backbone, enabling real-time AI inspection; Cato AI Security delivers unified governance and protection for enterprise AI adoption

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today unveiled two major innovations for the Cato SASE Platform to secure enterprise AI adoption at scale. Cato is introducing Cato Neural Edge, deploying NVIDIA GPUs across Cato's global private backbone to accelerate AI-driven analysis for real-time traffic inspection, threat detection, and policy enforcement. In addition, Cato is launching Cato AI Security, converging advanced AI governance and protection capabilities from its recent acquisition of Aim Security into the Cato SASE Platform. With these innovations, Cato is delivering the first SASE platform purpose-built to secure the AI era.

"AI is changing both sides of the equation: the threats we face and the defenses we need," said Matan Getz, vice president of AI security at Cato Networks. "With Cato Neural Edge and Cato AI Security, we are empowering enterprises to strengthen AI-driven defense and govern enterprise AI without sacrificing performance or adding operational complexity."

AI Transformation Introduces New Security Challenges

Traditional security controls were built to inspect files, user behavior, and application access, not the conversational and contextual interactions of AI prompts, chats, copilots, and agents. Without the appropriate guardrails, enterprises risk data leakage, intellectual property loss, compliance violations, and more.

At the same time, AI is redefining cybersecurity itself. Modern security increasingly relies on AI to identify anomalies, correlate signals across massive datasets, and stop attacks in real time. According to Gartner ®, "By 2028, over 75% of enterprises will be using AI-amplified cybersecurity products for most cybersecurity use cases, up from less than 25% in 2025."1

However, delivering security for AI and AI for security at scale requires significant compute power capable of deep semantic analysis and large-scale model execution. Routing AI workloads to external GPU clouds introduces inconsistent responses and separates intelligence and enforcement, which reduces predictability and control.

To secure AI transformation, enterprises must evolve both their security controls and the infrastructure powering them.

Cato Neural Edge: NVIDIA GPU-Powered SASE at Global Scale

Cato is addressing the AI infrastructure challenge with Cato Neural Edge, a GPU-powered enforcement layer embedded within the 85+ PoPs of Cato's global private backbone. Unlike architectures that offload AI inspection to separate hyperscaler environments, Cato executes intelligence and enforcement in the Cato PoP, providing predictable performance and architectural integrity.

Cato Neural Edge enables:

High-frequency execution of AI/ML models inline

Real-time semantic and behavioral inspection

Scalable analysis across global traffic flows

Deterministic performance without external processing layers

Cato Neural Edge provides the infrastructure foundation for smarter, faster, AI-powered network security—delivered inline, everywhere.

Cato AI Security: Unifying AI Governance and Protection

Cato is also adding its newest platform capability, Cato AI Security, unifying AI governance and runtime protection across major AI use cases—governing employee use of AI tools, securing homegrown AI applications, and enforcing guardrails for autonomous AI agents.

Cato AI Security operates as a standalone solution or alongside additional Cato SASE Platform capabilities, enabling enterprises to immediately secure AI transformation while providing a seamless path forward to broader network and security initiatives, such as SD-WAN, SSE, or Universal ZTNA (UZTNA). All capabilities are managed through a unified control plane and policy engine, sharing context to deliver faster, more precise detection and response.

"One of the biggest advantages for us is that AI security isn't another console or separate enforcement layer. It's built directly into the Cato SASE Platform," said Marc Crudgington, vice president of cybersecurity and IT infrastructure at Crane Worldwide Logistics, a global logistics company. "We can govern AI usage, secure homegrown AI applications, and manage agent workflows using the same policy engine and data lake that already protect our network and cloud environments. That unified architecture reduces complexity and ensures consistent enforcement everywhere AI operates."

Availability

Cato AI Security is generally available to customers worldwide. Cato Neural Edge has been deployed across the Cato SASE Platform.

Resources

Learn more about Cato's acquisition of Aim Security from CEO Shlomo Kramer in this blog.

Explore Cato AI Security on our website for users here and for applications here.

Join our webinar to learn more about Cato AI Security here.

Learn about Cato Neural Edge and Cato AI Security in this blog.

Gartner Disclaimer

1 Gartner, Forecast Analysis: Information Security, Worldwide, 2026, Shailendra Upadhyay, Christian Canales, Rahul Yadav, Matt Milone, Akshita Joshi, Sean ONeill, and Charanpal Bhogal, 5 February 2026

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organizations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato SASE Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organizations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organizations modernize confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

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