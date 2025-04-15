Cato Networks Introduces Generative AI Security Controls for Cato CASB to Mitigate Shadow AI Risk

Cato CASB enhanced with a shadow AI dashboard for comprehensive visibility of GenAI applications, and a powerful policy engine for governance of GenAI use

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today introduced generative AI (GenAI) security controls for Cato CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker). Cato CASB, a native feature in the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, is now enhanced with new capabilities for GenAI applications including a shadow AI dashboard and policy engine. With the shadow AI dashboard, enterprises can detect, analyze, and gain insights into the use of GenAI. With the policy engine, enterprises can take control of user activities in GenAI applications. Combined, Cato is enabling security and IT teams to balance innovation with risk management.

GenAI has rapidly become a go-to tool for employees to enhance productivity and automate tasks. However, this surge in GenAI adoption has led to a growing shadow AI problem, where employees use GenAI applications without IT supervision. According to Gartner®, "by 2027, more than 40% of AI-related data breaches will be caused by the improper use of generative AI (GenAI) across borders."¹

The increasing trend of shadow AI exposes enterprises to security, compliance, and operational risks. Sensitive company data may be unknowingly shared with GenAI applications, regulatory requirements may be violated, and misinformation or biased outputs could impact business decisions.

With the new GenAI security controls for Cato CASB, security and IT teams can:

Uncover shadow AI: Distinguish between sanctioned and unsanctioned use by identifying all GenAI applications and classifying them. Cato offers a catalog of 950+ GenAI applications.

Distinguish between sanctioned and unsanctioned use by identifying all GenAI applications and classifying them. Cato offers a catalog of 950+ GenAI applications. Control GenAI application access: Ensure responsible use of GenAI by defining and enforcing access policies at a granular level. Control which GenAI applications can be accessed and exactly what actions (upload, download, etc.) can be done within them.

Ensure responsible use of GenAI by defining and enforcing access policies at a granular level. Control which GenAI applications can be accessed and exactly what actions (upload, download, etc.) can be done within them. Protect sensitive data: Limit or prevent sensitive data from being uploaded to large language models (LLMs), avoiding data security and confidentiality violations in real time.

Limit or prevent sensitive data from being uploaded to large language models (LLMs), avoiding data security and confidentiality violations in real time. Maintain governance and compliance: Enable adoption of GenAI usage with full visibility to all user activities, and in a manner that aligns with corporate policies and regulatory standards.

"Enterprises need smart ways to govern GenAI," said Ofir Agasi, vice president of product management at Cato Networks. "With our enhancements to Cato CASB, we are harnessing AI within the Cato SASE Cloud Platform to discover, classify, and secure how GenAI applications are used across the enterprise. We're giving security and IT teams the tools to manage risk and enable innovation responsibly."

"Cato Networks gives us the confidence to embrace GenAI without the fear of exposing sensitive data or intellectual property," said Shayne Green, head of security operations at CloudFactory. "With Cato CASB's new GenAI security controls, we can adopt GenAI tools in a risk-controlled manner."

Availability

The GenAI security controls for Cato CASB are generally available for customers globally.

