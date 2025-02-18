Cato Networks Grew ARR 46% to More than $250 Million in 2024

3,000+ businesses trust SASE leader's cloud platform to connect and secure their enterprises

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, announced that its 2024 annual recurring revenue (ARR) surpassed $250 million, an increase of 46% compared to 2023. Today, more than 3,000 businesses have adopted the Cato SASE Cloud Platform to transform the way their organizations connect and secure their global operations.

"The market has spoken, and the era of cobbled-together security solutions is over," said Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO at Cato Networks. "With our 46% growth to more than $250 million ARR in 2024, we believe we have the highest ARR growth at scale in the SASE and network security categories. Our expansion to 3,000+ customers proves that enterprises of all sizes are ready to break free from legacy infrastructure."

"We're not just taking share," continued Kramer. "We're redefining how organizations connect and secure their operations, as AI and cloud transform the security landscape."

2024 Business Highlights

Resources

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.