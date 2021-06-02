Cato Networks Expands in DACH, Launching 16th EMEA PoP in Munich

New PoP and expanded sales investment reflect strong SASE growth in Germany, Austria, and across EMEA

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, announced today its further expansion in Germany and the DACH region. Cato opened a new PoP in Munich and made two new appointments to the sales management team in Germany.

"The new Munich point of presence (PoP) joins our Frankfurt and Zurich PoPs and strengthens our offering in the south of Germany and in Austria, allowing for even better networking and security performance," says Johan van den Boogaart, Cato's Regional Sales Director for Germany. "With our expanded sales management team, we'll be better positioned to help enterprises throughout the region experience the benefits of SASE."

Cato Grows Its Network Footprint in the DACH Region

Cato has seen strong adoption of its global SASE platform by DACH companies such as Sixt, the global car rental company headquartered in Germany, and Komax, a pioneer and market leader in automated wire processing headquartered in Switzerland. "We were impressed by Cato's thinking. They were one or two steps ahead of others," says Tobias Rölz, Executive Vice President, Market and Digital Services for Swiss-based Komax, a pioneer and market leader in automated wire processing and Cato customer. "Cato was moving the network and security into the cloud, which completely fits our vision for more or less a serverless office in a few years from now."

The new PoP in Munich is the latest investment in the DACH region. The global Cato network already has PoPs in Frankfurt and Zurich. Together with Munich, Cato will deliver its converged networking and security service across the region's major financial centers. "Our Munich PoP will be instrumental in serving the major automotive and services companies in the south of Germany," says van den Boogaart.

Cato now has more than 60 PoPs worldwide interconnected across Cato's self-healing, optimized global private backbone. Every PoP runs Cato's converged, cloud-native software stack that provides a complete networking and security services suite to any site, user, application, or cloud resource. And for maximum control, Cato owns and operates the PoP infrastructure instead of running them in a Google, Microsoft, or Amazon cloud.

New Sales Professionals Join the Management Team

Along with the new PoP, Cato also added two members to its EMEA sales management team. Willibald Inderst joins Cato as Channel Manager for the DACH region, and Andreas Gabelin takes the position of Regional Sales Director for Northern Germany. Inderst is based in Munich, and Gabelin is in Düsseldorf. Both bring extensive backgrounds in sales of networking technology solutions to their new roles with Cato.

"We're pleased to welcome Willibald Inderst and Andreas Gabelin to our team," says Luca Simonelli, Cato's vice president of sales for the EMEA region. "As we expand our network footprint and sales efforts in EMEA, their experience will be invaluable in identifying the customers and channel partners looking to address the networking and security challenges of digital transformation."

Partners and Customers Will Benefit from Extensive Experience

Inderst joins Cato Networks from Pulse Secure, where he most recently held a sales management position in the Munich area. He has also held sales, marketing, and channel management positions with other technology companies, including Varonis, Multitrade GmbH, F5 Networks, and VMware. He has a business and computer science degree from Munich University of Applied Sciences. With Cato, Inderst will be responsible for managing the growth and success of channel sales in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Central Europe.

"I'm excited to join Cato Networks, the recognized leader in SASE solutions," says Inderst. "I look forward to working with our DACH channel partners as we help companies accelerate their digital transformations while simplifying their networks and strengthening their security postures with Cato's SASE platform."

Gabelin comes to Cato Networks from Riverbed Technologies, where he was a Regional Sales Director. Gabelin's 20+ year career also includes key sales management positions with Forcepoint, McAfee, Aruba Networks, and several other technology companies. He will be instrumental in leading regional enterprise sales in Northern Germany.

"Companies across every industry are seeing the benefits of adopting a SASE strategy. Cato's strong growth validates that point," says Gabelin. "I am excited to be part of such a vibrant team that is not just leading but creating the future of converged networking and security solutions."

About Cato Networks

Cato is the world's first SASE platform, converging SD-WAN and network security into a global, cloud-native service. Cato optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations. Using Cato, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, optimize connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch Internet access everywhere, and seamlessly integrate cloud datacenters and mobile users into the network with a zero-trust architecture. With Cato, the network, and your business, are ready for whatever's next.

