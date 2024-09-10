Cato Networks Expands Board of Directors with Two Industry Leaders

Eyal Waldman and Gili Iohan bring a combined 55+ years of executive and financial experience to SASE leader's Board as new independent directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced the following appointments to the company's Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2024.

Eyal Waldman , chairman of Waldo Holdings and former CEO of Mellanox Technologies

, chairman of Waldo Holdings and former CEO of Mellanox Technologies Gili Iohan, general partner at ION Crossover Partners and former CFO of Varonis

"We welcome Eyal and Gili as new independent directors to the Cato Board. They both have a proven track record in steering high-growth technology companies through the many stages of business growth," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO at Cato Networks. "Their insights and guidance will be invaluable to Cato, as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Mr. Waldman is currently the chairman of Waldo Holdings. This year, he received the Israel Prize for Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation; the Israel Prize is the country's highest and most prestigious civilian honor. Mr. Waldman brings more than 30 years of executive, product management, engineering and investment experience to Cato. He co-founded Mellanox Technologies, a semiconductor company, in 1999 and led the company as CEO, president and chairman for more than 20 years. He successfully managed the company through an IPO in 2007 and completed its sale to NVIDIA for $7 billion in 2020. Prior to Mellanox, Mr. Waldman co-founded Galileo Technology, a semiconductor company, in 1993. The company completed an IPO in 2000 and was acquired by Marvell Technology for $2.7 billion in 2021.

Eyal Waldman said, "As the category creator and leader of SASE, I believe Cato is uniquely positioned to redefine the IT security market. With the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, Cato is helping customers around the world succeed in achieving business agility and operational simplicity. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience leading high-growth technology companies to Cato and help the company achieve its business goals."

Ms. Iohan is currently a general partner at ION Crossover Partners and a board member at Fiverr, monday.com and Varonis. She brings more than 25 years of financial leadership and corporate expertise to Cato. Ms. Iohan served as CFO at Varonis, a data security company, from 2005-2017 where she successfully navigated through an IPO in 2014. She was also a CFO at SolarEdge Technologies, a smart energy company, from 2006-2010. Prior to that, she was a partner at NextAge, a finance manager at M-Systems and an auditor at KPMG.

Gili Iohan said, "Cato has many opportunities to accelerate business growth. The company has successfully created a category with SASE and became a market leader. I look forward to helping Cato continue advancing its strategic vision. I'm honored to become a member of the Cato Board at such a transformative time for the company."

Today's Board appointments follow several significant milestones for Cato. The company recently announced it surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 2,500 customers. The company also announced it was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE.

