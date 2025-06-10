Cato Networks Empowers Service Providers to Deliver True SASE Services with Cato Private PoP

Service providers can now offer enterprise customers a graceful migration to SASE based on their existing network infrastructure and contracts

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today introduced Cato Private PoP, a game-changing offering that empowers service providers to deliver managed SASE (MSASE) services over their own network infrastructure—improving performance, control, and profitability. Enterprise customers benefit by gaining a graceful migration path to the Cato SASE Cloud Platform; service providers benefit by leveraging their high-quality connectivity to deliver revenue-generating SASE services in a seamless, resilient manner.

As part of its partnership with Cato, French service provider adista, a brand of the Inherent Group, has deployed Cato Private PoPs in its France data centers. "With Cato Private PoP on our premises, we can guarantee the sovereignty of the data. In addition, this unique integration into adista's private cloud guarantees easy connection to all managed services offered by adista while reducing latency for better resilience and performance of customers' digital activities," said Jean-Félix Chevassu, cybersecurity director at adista. "We are delighted with this partnership with Cato Networks. It combines the best of Cato Networks' technology with the expertise of adista, which has made customer proximity one of its key strengths."

The Service Provider Conundrum

Managed SD-WAN has become the preferred method for new network deployments and for refreshing legacy network infrastructure. According to Gartner®, by 2027, 65% of new software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) purchases will be part of a single-vendor secure access service edge (SASE) offering, an increase from 20% in 2024.1 Overall, Gartner estimates that the SASE market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0% over five years, reaching $28.5 billion by 2028.2

However, service providers struggle to capitalize on this shift from MPLS to SASE due to the operational complexity of their appliance-based network architectures. Rolling out new firewall appliances is expensive and delivering the latest features is often impossible, requiring disruptive upgrades. Service providers are left unable to efficiently meet demands from enterprise customers for stronger security, data sovereignty compliance, and improved network performance.

"Service providers worldwide recognize that high-value managed SASE services are a proven and substantial revenue opportunity," said Roy Chua, principal at AvidThink, an independent research and advisory service focused on infrastructure technologies. "Cato Private PoP allows these providers to leverage and further monetize their network infrastructure while bringing their enterprise customers a comprehensive security offering that seamlessly integrates with existing connectivity services."

The Answer: Cato Private PoP

Cato Private PoP addresses this challenge, enabling service providers to evolve their businesses seamlessly and deliver market-leading and differentiated MSASE services with little operational overhead across their existing network infrastructure. With Cato Private PoP, service providers can offer a comprehensive range of MSASE services to enterprise customers powered by the Cato SASE Cloud Platform. This includes a wide range of security (FWaaS, SWG, IPS, DNS, NGAM, Sandbox, ZTNA, CASB, DLP, RBI, IoT/OT Security, etc.) and networking (SD-WAN, acceleration, DEM, etc.) capabilities.

By being hosted within their own network infrastructure, Cato Private PoP enables service providers to maintain traffic locally, optimize network performance, and ensure security and compliance. Cato manages the software lifecycle of the private PoP for service providers, including automated software updates and seamless deployment of new security patches and features. Built on Cato MSASE, it offers service providers a centralized multi-tenant management with support for co-branding and co-management. For service providers, this significantly reduces the operational costs of delivering MSASE services on their existing network infrastructure and ensures that the infrastructure delivers the most up-to-date features/functions to their enterprise customers.

Benefits of Cato Private PoP

With Cato Private PoP, service providers can easily deliver SASE capabilities to realize the following benefits:

Expand Revenue Opportunities: Easily upsell managed security services to enterprise accounts and tap into the traditionally underserved SMB market segments.

Easily upsell managed security services to enterprise accounts and tap into the traditionally underserved SMB market segments. Enable Data Sovereignty Compliance: Keep customer data local within the service provider's network infrastructure, addressing regional sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

Keep customer data local within the service provider's network infrastructure, addressing regional sovereignty and regulatory requirements. Simplify Operations: Eliminate legacy multi-vendor and appliance-based complexities. Benefit from fully automated lifecycle management (no more patching and upgrades). Ensure resilient, agile, and efficient operations.

"Cato Private PoP lets service providers win the SASE game on their terms," said Jason Pender, area vice president of global service providers at Cato Networks. "They are able to retain control of their network infrastructure and protect existing revenues while offering an industry-leading SASE solution that enterprises now demand—with none of the operational complexity associated with legacy vendors."

Availability

Cato Private PoP is generally available for service providers globally.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

