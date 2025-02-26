Cato Networks Collaborates with AWS to Expand Generative AI Capabilities in Cato SASE Cloud Platform

Amazon Bedrock is now integrated with Cato's AI architecture and underlies new natural language search and AI assistant

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to leverage Amazon Bedrock as the foundation of Cato's AI architecture for scalable foundation models, threat detection, automated security enforcement, and network optimization. Cato is an AWS ISV Accelerate (ISVA) partner and will use Amazon Bedrock for key generative artificial intelligence (AI) features across the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, including integrating natural language search (NLS) and Cato's knowledge base AI assistant into the platform.

Amazon Bedrock Offers Advantages for Enterprises

The Cato team extensively tested generative AI solutions, analyzing them for their performance, support, and enterprise suitability.

"We were impressed by Amazon Bedrock's performance, as well the quality of support we received from the AWS Solution Architecture team," said Avidan Avraham, security research manager at Cato Networks. "The AWS team jumped in and helped us finetune our prompts, enabling us to achieve the outstanding results, speed, and simplicity that customers have come to expect from their Cato experience."

Amazon Bedrock met key requirements for Cato's enterprise customers:

Security and compliance: Running AI on AWS ensures that all AI processing remains within a single, compliant cloud environment to simplify governance.

Running AI on AWS ensures that all AI processing remains within a single, compliant cloud environment to simplify governance. Scalability: AWS provides on-demand compute power for AI workloads, ensuring rapid inference on large datasets.

AWS provides on-demand compute power for AI workloads, ensuring rapid inference on large datasets. Foundation model integration: With Amazon Bedrock, Cato has access to the latest foundation models from leading AI companies, providing Cato customers with an optimal AI experience. Cato can choose from a selection of high-performing models for natural language processing (NLP), security analytics, and automation.

Cato's Generative AI Capabilities Powered by Amazon Bedrock

Recently, Cato integrated Amazon Bedrock into the Cato SASE Cloud Platform to enhance its natural language search and knowledge base AI assistant. Both features simplify network and security operations for IT teams.

These GenAI tools leverage Amazon Bedrock to provide intuitive, conversational access to network insights, security events, and policy configurations—eliminating the need for complex query languages or manual data analysis. With natural language search, IT and security teams can quickly retrieve network and security insights by simply typing queries in everyday language, instead of navigating through support documents and knowledge base articles. With the knowledge base AI assistant, IT and security teams can have questions answered based on Cato's extensive information repository.

To learn more about Cato's AI and ML work, visit: https://www.catonetworks.com/artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning/

Resources

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at http://www.catonetworks.com/ .

Media Contact

Cato Communications

press@catonetworks.com