Cato Networks Channel Chief Earns Two Industry Honors

Frank Rauch named "2024 Channel Chiefs: The 50 Most Influential" by CRN; "2024 Channel Influencer Award" recipient by Channel Futures

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the leader in SASE, today announced that Frank Rauch, Global Channel Chief, has been recognized as a recipient of two industry honors: "2024 Channels Chiefs: The 50 Most Influential" by CRN and "2024 Channel Influencer Award" by Channel Futures. These honors highlight Rauch's significant contributions and leadership in shaping the networking and security indirect sales channel over the past year.

Rauch stands among 50 individuals in both honors and is commended for his visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and innovative approaches to the channel ecosystem. CRN selects channel chief honorees based on their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving channel growth and innovation. Channel Futures identifies leaders for their exceptional impact on the direction and transformation of the SASE industry through indirect sales channels.

"Frank Rauch's selection as a 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs and Channel Futures Channel Influencer is a testament to his remarkable leadership and the innovative strategies he has implemented at Cato Networks," said Alon Alter, Chief Business Officer of Cato Networks. "His dedication to the channel community and his impact on our partners' growth and success reflect the core values and vision of Cato Networks. We are thrilled to see Frank's contributions recognized by CRN and Channel Futures."

"I am deeply honored by this recognition by CRN and Channel Futures, though they speak much more to the strength of the Cato team and our growing partner community than to any individual," said Rauch. "These awards are a testament to our channel-first commitment and culture at Cato Networks. My gratitude extends to CRN and Channel Futures' editors and judges for this esteemed acknowledgment."

Before his tenure at Cato Networks, which began in January 2023, Rauch held pivotal roles across the technology and IT sectors, including Global Channel Chief at Check Point Software Technologies, and leadership positions at VMware, and HPE. His experience and successful channel strategies have earned his teams more than 150 industry awards. Rauch is also recognized for mentoring future channel leaders and active participation on several advisory boards.

Digital Assets

Supporting Resources

About Cato

Cato Networks is the leader in SASE, delivering enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

About CRN

CRN provides objective reporting on daily technology and channel news, events, and trends, empowering solution providers such as systems integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), strategic service providers, and IT consultants to maintain a competitive advantage and deliver the business outcomes their customers need.

Since 1982, CRN's talented team of editors has reported on the news solution providers need to build successful businesses. CRN is the go-to source for breaking news on the IT channel, including technology vendors' channel programs, channel management executives and product and services portfolios; distributors and cloud distributors; MSP platform vendors, and solution providers themselves. Coverage crosses over a variety of technology areas, including cloud, security, data center, networking, software, storage, managed services, computing, and components and peripherals.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a leading media and events platform for the ICT channel community, encompassing solution providers, MSPs, MSSPs, CSPs, VARs, distributors, technology solutions brokerages, and others in the technology and communications sectors. It offers insights, news, and connections across the channel ecosystem, including prestigious awards and conferences designed to advance the industry. For more information, visit channelfutures.com.