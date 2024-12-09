Caterpillar Invites World's Most-Skilled Operators to Forge their Legacies through Third Global Operator Challenge

Heavy equipment operators from more than 40 countries compete to claim worldwide title in largest challenge to date

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today launched its third Global Operator Challenge, inviting thousands of machine operators worldwide to put their agility, resilience and versatility to the test on a wide range of construction equipment and technology.

"For nearly 100 years, our customers have been pushing the limits with our machines," said Caterpillar Construction Industries Group President Tony Fassino. "This challenge helps showcase and celebrate the exceptional skills of the expert men and women in this important profession as they forge their legacies of being the best operators in the world."

More than 140 Cat® dealer competitions were held during the 2022-2023 challenge, which attracted more than 10,000 operators from 32 countries.

Invitation for Operators

Operators are invited to compete in local challenges facilitated by Cat dealers around the globe during the first round, being held from January – September 2025. The competitions will feature at least three different challenges on at least three separate pieces of equipment. Scoring is based on the operator's skills, safety, efficiency and competence in using integrated technology such as payload, grade control and operator ease-of-use features to enhance the machine's performance.

Winners from local dealer events will advance to regional semifinal competitions during the fall of 2025. Nine finalists will emerge from the regional semifinals and participate in the final competition in March 2026 at Caterpillar's outdoor Festival Grounds exhibit during CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas. The winner receives either a $10,000 cash prize or an equal value trip for two where Caterpillar has a location worldwide.

For more information and official rules about the Global Operator Challenge, including how to participate, visit www.cat.com/operatorchallenge.

About Caterpillar

With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html .

