Catella's Nominating Committee pending the 2022 Annual General Meeting
16 Nov, 2021, 16:16 GMT
SOLNA, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Nominating Committee has been appointed for Catella AB (publ) pending the Annual General Meeting of 24 May 2022, pursuant to a resolution adopted at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2021 regarding principles for the Nominating Committee.
The Nominating Committee comprises the following persons:
- Eje Wictorson, Chairman of the Nominating Committee and appointed by CA Plusinvest AB
- Erik Eikeland, appointed by Alcur Fonder AB
- Mia Arnhult, appointed by M2 Asset Management AB
Pending the Annual General Meeting, the duties of the Nominating Committee will be to present proposals regarding the number of directors, fees to the directors and auditors, the composition of the Board of directors, a Chairman of the board, a resolution regarding a Nominating Committee, a Chairman of the general meeting, and choice of auditors.
Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nominating Committee must do so in writing not later than 23 February 2022 to valberedning@catella.se or to the following address:
Att: The Nominating Committee
Catella AB
P.O. Box 5894
SE-102 40 Stockholm
The Nominating Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting and published on the company's website.
For more information, please contact:
Eje Wictorson
Chairman of the Nominating Committee
E-mail: Eje.Wictorson@claessonanderzen.com
Phone: +46 70 600 19 58
Johan Claesson
Chairman of the Board
E-mail: johan.claesson@catella.se
Phone: +46 70 547 16 36
