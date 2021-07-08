Catella makes fourth investment in Swedish logistics properties through Infrahubs

SOLNA, Sweden, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catella AB (publ) is investing, through its partly owned company Infrahubs Fastighet 5 AB, in developing a 25,000 sqm warehouse with Postnord TPL AB (Third-Party Logistics) as a tenant in a 10-year lease agreement.

Infrahubs has today entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a 44,000 sqm large land area in Municipality of Ljungby. In the area, a new logistics property of approximately 25,000 square meters will be completed. The property is fully let to Postnord TPL AB with a lease that runs for 10 years. The total investment amount is estimated at approximately SEK 150 million, where Catella's part of the project amounts to 40%.

The facility will be a optimized logistics facility in an ideal position by the E4 in the growing commercial hub Ljungby. With the lease agreement, the partnership with Postnord continues, who previously also signed a lease in Infrahub's facility in Norrköping. As with previous facilities, the construction of the building will be characterized by sustainable construction methods and building materials as well as energy-efficiency.

"It is clear that we see great opportunities in the logistics segment and that we want to contribute to sustainable solutions that meet current and future needs. Through Infrahubs, we see a successful combination of developing modern logistics facilities with high demands on sustainability and investments with good returns. This will be the fourth investment and the deal affirms our strategic focus on property investments within the Principal Investments business area," says Christoffer Abramson, CEO of Catella.

