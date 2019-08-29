Catella Advised in the Divestment of Chr. Hansen's Expanding Headquarter North of Copenhagen to PensionDanmark

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catella Corporate Finance has acted as exclusive financial advisor to Chr. Hansen A/S in the divestment of their 23,000 sq.m. existing headquarter and 17,000 sq.m. new innovation campus in DTU Science Park, Hørsholm, north of Copenhagen, to one of the largest Danish pension funds, PensionDanmark.

Chr. Hansen is one of Denmark's leading knowledge-based companies and a global leader within bioscience. In 2019 the company was ranked as the most sustainable company in the world. Everyday more than 1 billion people consume products containing natural ingredients from Chr. Hansen.

Chr. Hansen has entered into a cooperation with PensionDanmark on its 40,000 sq.m. headquarter including a significant expansion of its main office campus and research & development facilities in Hørsholm, north of Copenhagen. The expansion project includes establishment of a modern innovation campus with laboratories for an additional 250 scientists to be completed in 2022. The expansion will facilitate the future growth of the business by making Chr. Hansen's campus a modern and future-proof center for innovation, knowledge sharing and customer support, and an inspiring and efficient workplace for the employees, with better opportunity for cross functional teamwork.

"Chr. Hansen has gone through one of the most impressive growth journeys in recent Danish business history and continues to expand its premises. In close cooperation with Chr. Hansen, we have executed a tightly managed structured tender process. The focus of the process has been not only to create the right financial solution, but also to find the right partner for a long-term cooperation. During the process, we have experienced substantial interest from leading global as well as local investors. PensionDanmark is a long-term and financially strong partner with significant and proven experience in complex real estate development projects. Furthermore, PensionDanmark's organisation shares Chr. Hansen's focus on sustainability and social responsibility. We truly appreciate the trust and mandate given to Catella by Chr. Hansen and believe we have found the ideal partner for Chr. Hansen as the company gears up for a sustainable future," says Jesper Bo Hansen, Head of Corporate Finance at Catella.

