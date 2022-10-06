Cataract Surgery Devices Market to hit US$ 11.76 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Product (Phacoemulsification Equipment, Intraocular Lens, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device), by Type (Equipment, Consumables), by End User (Ophthalmic Clinics, Hospitals, Research Institutes) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Cataract Surgery Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2021 to reach US$ 11.76 billion by 2030.



The development of cutting-edge surgical methods and cutting-edge equipment has improved patient outcomes. Advanced treatments have revolutionized cataract treatment outcomes, including phacoemulsification, short incision cataract surgery, laser-assisted cataract surgery, customized intraocular lenses, and bladeless incisions. Over the assessment period, such developments in the tools and methods of cataract surgery are projected to promote the growth of the global market for cataract surgery devices.

Excerpts from 'by Product'

The categories of phacoemulsification equipment, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic devices make up the global cataract surgery devices market. The intraocular lenses (IOLs) segment dominates the product segment. The most significant advantage of IOLs is the possibility of improved vision (Intraocular lenses). The rising use of intraocular lenses (IOLs) globally is also projected to accelerate the market for devices used in cataract surgery soon.

Excerpts from 'by Type'

According to type, the global cataract surgery devices market is segmented into:

Consumables

Equipment

The consumables segment will continue to experience market growth during the projection period. The prevalence of eye diseases is on the rise, and medical technology breakthroughs like lasers and computer-controlled optical delivery systems are contributing to the expansion.

Excerpts from 'By Region'

The market for cataract surgical devices is divided into four geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America has dominated the cataract surgery market. The prevalence of cataracts in the senior population is the leading market driver propelling the growth of the market globally. Additionally, there are several investments in this North American cataract surgery market. Asia Pacific region for cataract surgery market is growing steadily. The market has enormous growth potential. Europe is another major contributor to the global cataract surgery devices market, with considerable investments in cataract surgery. Furthermore, a large patient population suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes resulting in cataracts is boosting the global market growth.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global cataract surgery devices market are

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc

Essilor International S.A

Nidek Co Ltd

Topocon Positioning System, Inc

Bausch Lomb

STAAR Surgical Company

HAAG Streit Holdings

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Alcon Inc

