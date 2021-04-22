Cataract Surgery Devices Market Outlook, Future Growth Prospects, Competitive, and Regional Analysis | DelveInsight

- The increasing demand for the Cataract Surgery Device Market is because of an increase in cataract disorders prevalence, technical developments in ophthalmic products and an increasing geriatric population

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Cataract Surgery Devices Market, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast till 2026 ' report delivers an overview of Cataract Surgery Devices and the historical and forecasted Cataract Surgery Devices market trends in seven major markets namely the United States, Europe [Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom], and Japan. The Cataract Surgery Devices Competitive report also proffers an analysis of the market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs along with a PEST analysis of the market.

Some of the vital key points of the Cataract Surgery Devices Market Research Report

The major companies active in the Cataract Surgery Devices market include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG , and many others.

, and many others. The very first trifocal lens for cataract surgery patients has been approved by the FDA. The AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal Intraocular lens (IOL) is now available to cataract patients in the United States for the first time.

is now available to cataract patients in for the first time. Recently, many femtosecond lasers have been approved by the FDA for being used in cataract surgery performed in the United States.

have been approved by the for being used in cataract surgery performed in the United States. DelveInsight anticipates a higher Cataract Surgery Devices Market share of the United States as compared to other countries.

as compared to other countries. The Cataract Surgery Devices market demand is propelled by an increase in cataract disorders prevalence, technical developments in ophthalmic products, and an increasing geriatric population. However, the high costs associated with cataract surgery, especially in developing economies, are limiting the Cataract Surgery Devices market growth.

For additional insights, visit: Cataract Surgery Devices Competitive Landscape

Cataract Surgery Overview

Cataract Surgery is a procedure that involves the removal of the lens from the eye, and in most scenarios, the lens is replaced with an artificial lens. This surgery is performed for cataract treatment.

Cataract surgery often involves using a high-frequency ultrasound device that causes the breaking of the lens into various small pieces, which are then gently removed from the eye area using suction force. The procedure is also known as phacoemulsification and can be performed with smaller incisions, ensuring faster healing. After removing all the remnants from the eye area, the cataract surgeon inserts an intraocular lens placing it safely behind the iris and pupil, at the exact location where the natural lens was placed.

Cataract Surgery Devices by Product Type

The Cataract Surgery Devices are segmented according to the Product Type-

Intraocular Lens (IOL)

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD)

Phacoemulsification Equipment

Femtosecond Laser Equipment.

Intraocular Lens (IOL)

An intraocular lens implant is an artificial replacement for the natural lens of your eye. It is a significant part of the surgery that can be used in fixing cataracts. An intraocular lens, also known as the intraocular implant, is made of clear plastic. There are multiple types of Intraocular lenses- Monofocal IOL, Multifocal implant, and Accommodating IOL.

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD)

Ophthalmic Viscological Devices are gel-like, transparent substances that carry viscous and elastic properties. They are used extensively in modern intraocular procedures and used routinely in cataract surgeries for protecting delicate ocular structures and provide a faster surgery with better visual recovery for the patients. Apart from the various viscoelastic substances, sodium hyaluronate is the most commonly used biopolymer used in Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices for intraocular surgery. Albomed introduced their latest innovation in the field of sodium hyaluronate OVDs named Pe-Ha-Blue PLUS, which combines the viscoelastic properties of Pe-Ha-Luron F with trypan blue.

The Cataract Surgery Devices are segmented according to the surgery types-

Phacoemulsification

Extracapsular Cataract Extraction (Ecce) Surgery

Femtosecond Laser Surgery

The Cataract Surgery Devices Market is segmented as End User into-

Hospitals

Ophthalmology clinics

Ambulatory surgical centres

Cataract Surgery Devices Competitive Assessment

Competitive Assessment of Cataract Surgery Devices by Product Type (Illustrative) S.No. Company Product Type Intraocular Lens (IOL) Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Phacoemulsification Equipment Femtosecond Laser Equipment 1 Johnson & Johnson Yes Yes Yes Yes 2 Novartis AG Yes - Yes Yes 3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Yes - Yes Yes 4 Essilor International S.A - Yes Yes Yes 5 HAAG-Streit Holding AG Yes Yes - Yes 6 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Yes Yes - - 7 Nidek Co., Ltd. - Yes Yes - 8 Topcon Corporation - Yes - Yes 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc - - Yes -

Cataract Surgery Devices Product Portfolio

TECNIS® Multifocal Intraocular Lenses, (+3.25 D)

TECNIS® Multifocal Intraocular Lenses, (+3.25 D): The TECNIS Multifocal 1-Piece intraocular lenses, (+3.25 D), are designated for primary implantation for the visual correction of aphakia in adult patients with and without presbyopia in whom a cataractous lens has been eliminated by phacoemulsification and who need near, intermediate, and distance vision with increased spectacle independence. The TECNIS Multifocal Family of 1-Piece IOLs presents the only multifocal lenses capable of proffering a complete range of high-quality vision (20/25 or better),1,2 customised for each patient's lifestyle.

The TECNIS Multifocal 1-Piece intraocular lenses (+3.25 D) offer cataract patients with options to have a complete range of near, intermediate, and distant vision, with a treatment customised to fulfil their personal requirements and lifestyle. The +3.25 D IOL is ideal for people performing longer reading distances, such as reading a hand-held device.

For more Product Portfolios Along with Company Profiles, visit: Cataract Surgery Devices Competitive Analysis

Scope of the Cataract Surgery Devices Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : The United States, Europe [ Germany , France , Italy , Spain , the United Kingdom,], and Japan.

: The United States, [ , , , , the United Kingdom,], and Japan. Study Period : 3-year historical and 8-year forecasted analysis (2018-2026).

: 3-year historical and 8-year forecasted analysis (2018-2026). Cataract Surgery Devices Markets Segmentation : By Geographies , By Product Type, By Surgery Type

: By , By By Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Cataract Surgery Devices : Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, and several others.

Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

PEST Analysis

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Cataract Surgery Devices Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Cataract Surgery Devices Key Insights 2 Cataract Surgery Devices Executive Summary 3 Cataract Surgery Devices Background and Overview 4 Cataract Surgery Devices Regulatory Framework 5 Cataract Surgery Devices Reimbursement Scenario 6 Cataract Surgery Devices Company Profiles 6.1 Johnson & Johnson 6.2 Novartis AG 6.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG 6.4 Essilor International S.A 6.5 HAAG-Streit Holding AG 6.6 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG 6.7 Nidek Co., Ltd. 6.8 Topcon Corporation 6.9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. 7 Cataract Surgery Devices Competitive Analysis of Listed Products 8 Cataract Surgery Devices KOL Views 9 Cataract Surgery Devices Market Analysis by 7MM 9.1 Market Analysis Globally 9.2 North America Market Analysis 9.3 Europe Market Analysis 9.4 Asia-Pacific Market Analysis 10 Cataract Surgery Devices Market Analysis by Country 10.1.1 Market Size of the United States 10.2 Europe Cataract Surgery Devices Market Analysis 10.2.1 Market Size of Germany 10.2.2 Market Size of France 10.2.3 Market Size of Italy 10.2.4 Market Size of Spain 10.2.5 Market Size of the United Kingdom 10.3.1 Market Size of Japan 11 Cataract Surgery Devices Market Drivers and Barriers 12 Cataract Surgery Devices PEST Analysis 13 Cataract Surgery Devices Unmet Needs 14 Appendix 15 DelveInsight Capabilities 16 Disclaimer 17 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Cataract Surgery Devices Market Report

View Related Reports

DelveInsight's Cataract Surgery Complications Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Cataract Surgery Complications.

DelveInsight's Hypertrophic Scar - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of the disease.

Cataract Surgery Complications Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Cataract Surgery Complications market.

Myc Proto-Oncogene Protein Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario.

DelveInsight's Hepatic Impairment- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview and in-depth understanding of Hepatic Impairment.

DelveInsight's Pertussis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of the Pertussis Market.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP