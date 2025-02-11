CATALYX APPOINTS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MARIO L. ROCCI AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyx, a global leader in machine vision, automation and process control products and services for the life science and consumer goods industries, announced today that it has appointed Mario L. Rocci, Jr., Ph.D., as chief executive officer. Dr. Rocci, who has served as executive chairman since March 2024, will continue to advance the company's strategic expansion focused on optimizing the production and operational delivery of life science and consumer products.

In a career spanning more than 40 years, Dr. Rocci has served in chairman, board, CEO and senior leadership roles at global organizations in the pharmaceutical services sector. At Catalyx, he has been instrumental in building a world-class leadership team focused on developing and delivering technically differentiated products and services to the industries it serves.

"This is an exciting time for Catalyx. We are driving innovative solutions that enhance delivery metrics for life science and consumer product organizations operating in highly regulated, complex environments. As we advance our cutting-edge technology, we will stand out for our unwavering focus on quality, service delivery and client engagement," said Dr. Rocci.

A scientist by background, Dr. Rocci has authored more than 140 research publications. In addition to assuming the CEO position, Dr. Rocci will continue to serve on Catalyx's board of directors as chairman.

Catalyx specializes in optimizing operations for organizations in life sciences and other highly regulated industries. With more than 30 years of experience and a strong presence across North America and Europe, the company is a global leader in machine vision and automation. Its team of engineers and technology specialists partners with organizations worldwide to optimize production, packaging, and logistics processes. Catalyx's sophisticated blend of innovative technologies and professional services drives operational efficiency, ensures compliance, and enhances performance and safety. Catalyx was formed in 2022 when CXV Global and Panacea Technologies joined forces to provide customers with a holistic platform of solutions focused on maximizing their operational performance.

