Casumo player hits jackpot - wins close to €7.6 million with slot game

IS-SWIEQI, Malta, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday the 21st of July, 2021 at 10:57 AM, a casino player from Finland had only just registered an account with Casumo when winning the life-changing sum of €7,595,435 - the very next day!

Once in a lifetime

The player managed to win a total of almost €7.6 million within 24 hours after signing up. All this while playing the popular, Viking-themed progressive jackpot slot Hall of Gods.

Though it may seem to be a once in a lifetime occurrence, it certainly isn't the first time that a player managed to win a progressive jackpot of this magnitude at Casumo. Since the online casino's launch in 2012, there have been over 11 progressive Mega Jackpots won by Casumo players, totalling the amount of well over €35 million.

Fact box: Previous progressive jackpot wins at Casumo

September 19th 2019 - 3.041.054,79 € on a 0,50 € spin on Joker Millions.

November 17th 2017 - £6,373,373.03 on a £4.00 spin on Hall of Gods.

August 17th 2017 - £2,767,467.00 on a £3.00 spin on Mega Fortune Dreams.

April 4th 2017 - 4.621.607,81 € on a 1,00 € spin on Mega Fortune Dreams.

About Casumo

Casumo is one of the most distinctive, innovative online casino brands and Sportsbook operators in Europe. Its mission is to continue to stay at the forefront of innovation and offer their players a diverse and dynamic playing experience that really means something to them. Today, the Casumo product is available in all core markets, including UK, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany, Spain and Canada. Casumo Services Limited hold licenses in Malta, Sweden, Spain, Denmark and the United Kingdom. These licenses are the backbone of their operations and regulate the company so that they're able to maintain a safe and secure gambling environment and offer a fully compliant website.

Casumo is a multiple award-winning online casino based in Malta. By combining social and real money gaming, Casumo has built the world's first casino adventure, where the player not only collects winnings, but also points and trophies for each round played. Through design, technology & innovation Casumo has become one of the most distinctive, innovative online casino brands and Sportsbook operators in Europe. Since the launch in 2012, Casumo continues to be one of the fastest growing online casino operators in Europe. For more information, visit www.casumo.com .

