Castle Ridge Asset Management Announces Strategic Investment From Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence powered hedge fund, Castle Ridge Asset Management Limited ("Castle Ridge"), announced today that it has accepted a strategic investment from Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. ("Canaccord Genuity"), a leading global financial services firm that specializes in wealth management and capital markets.

The investment will enable Castle Ridge to expand its distribution channel with Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, which manages over $60 billion in client assets in Canada, the UK & Europe and Australia.

Adrian de Valois-Franklin, CEO of Castle Ridge, stated, "We are thrilled to be backed by an investor with such global reach. Together, we believe Castle Ridge represents the future of asset management. Our proprietary WALLACE AI platform constantly adapts to ever changing financial markets. WALLACE is the culmination of 20 years of experience of what works, and more importantly, what does not work when trying to apply Machine Learning techniques to the markets. As a result, we developed a completely new branch of self-evolving Artificial Intelligence called Geno-Synthetic Algorithms."

Dr. Alex Bogdan, Chief Scientific Officer, added, "Clients will gain access to a truly unique set of uncorrelated investment strategies driven by Castle Ridge's explainable and transparent AI. What really sets the system apart is the ability to spot market behavioral patterns that are hidden to human managers and traditional static systematic strategies."

Castle Ridge is rolling out a full range of investment funds, which includes U.S. and Global Equities, Market Neutral, Macro, Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange and Multi-Strategy. As an example, Castle Ridge's flagship U.S. Large Cap Alpha strategy (Castle Ridge LP) was ranked #2 of 214 global Equity Long funds tracked by the Barclay Hedge database for net performance in 2018. Castle Ridge's investment products are tailored for accredited high-net-worth, family office, institutional, pension plan and sovereign wealth fund clients.

ABOUT CASTLE RIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Castle Ridge Asset Management, with offices in Toronto and New York, offers hedge fund investment strategies powered by its proprietary Artificial Intelligence system, named WALLACE. The WALLACE AI platform continuously learns and evolves by analyzing vast quantities of financial market data. Through major breakthroughs in Machine Learning and self-evolving Evolutionary Computing, WALLACE uncovers unique market patterns that go far deeper than typical quantitative or systematic strategies. One of WALLACE's most powerful features is its ability to anticipate positive events, like acquisitions, or negative events, like market pull-backs. Unlike traditional or static investment strategies that often fail when market conditions change, WALLACE adapts and thrives. As a result, Castle Ridge avoids the pitfalls of human bias and ego to deliver Alpha under ever changing market conditions.

To learn more about Castle Ridge, visit: www.castleridgemgt.com

