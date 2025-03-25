castLabs unveils Avid Media Composer plugin for single-frame watermarking

BERLIN, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs, a global pioneer in premium digital video technology, announces the launch of its brand-new Avid Media Composer plugin for single-frame forensic watermarking in post-production workflows. Seamlessly integrating with Avid 's award-winning non-linear editing software, Media Compose , this innovative solution empowers video editors to apply forensic watermarks effortlessly within a familiar and intuitive environment, enhancing security without disrupting the creative process.

Watermarking is a critical component of content security, enabling studios, broadcasters, and content owners to track and trace unauthorized distribution. With castLabs' new plugin, Media Composer users can embed forensic watermarking directly into their editing workflows, ensuring that content remains protected from its earliest stages.

castLabs' STARDUSTmark single-frame forensic watermarking technology provides an advanced security solution by embedding imperceptible watermarks into each frame of a video. This allows studios and content owners to pinpoint the source of leaks with unparalleled accuracy, even from a single screenshot, phone-captured frame, or short clip. The technology ensures that every distributed version of a video remains uniquely identifiable without impacting visual quality.

"We are excited to introduce this powerful new tool that simplifies watermarking in production workflows, and for screeners of pre-release content." said Michael Stattmann, co-founder of castLabs. "By bringing our trusted technology into Avid Media Composer, we are providing video professionals with a seamless and efficient way to protect their valuable assets without sacrificing productivity."

"Security is a top priority for our users, and the integration of castLabs' single-frame forensic watermarking technology into Avid Media Composer further enhances the protection of valuable content," shared Ray Thompson, Senior Director, Alliances at Avid. "This plugin ensures that editors and content creators can safeguard their work without compromising their workflow efficiency."

Key benefits of the castLabs Avid Media Composer plugin include:

Effortless integration – Works natively within Avid Media Composer for a streamlined workflow.

Single-frame watermarking – Embeds imperceptible yet robust watermarks to track leaks and unauthorized distribution.

MAM (Media Asset Management) integration - Ensures that watermarking can be applied automatically as part of content ingest, processing, and distribution pipelines.

Content protection at every stage – Ensures security from editing through distribution.

Comprehensive tracking – Seamlessly integrates with storage systems to maintain a detailed history of all watermark embeds, enabling full traceability and auditability by linking them to extraction records throughout the content lifecycle.

This latest addition to castLabs' content security portfolio underscores the company's commitment to innovation in media protection. By equipping Avid Media Composer users with powerful forensic watermarking capabilities, castLabs continues to support industry professionals in securing their high-value content against piracy threats. For more information, visit castlabs.com.

About Avid Technology, Inc.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid's award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today's most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

About castLabs

castLabs is a leading pioneer of software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide to easily enable premium content streaming. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver high-quality video experiences through protected content playback over a large selection of devices and platforms. castLabs solutions include DRMtoday multi-DRM and CAS licensing, feature-rich PRESTOplay cross-platform players, Video Toolkit cloud encoding, STARDUSTmark single-frame forensic watermarking , Widevine device and app certification , secure WebRTC end-to-end delivery, as well as expert technical consulting. Learn more at castlabs.com .

CONTACT: Burcin Aksay, burcin.aksay@castlabs.com